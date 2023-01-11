Gemba Academy's new course delves into the Autonomous Maintenance pillar of TPM. Autonomous Maintenance is described as a set of daily routines by operators for cleaning, inspection, and lubrication of equipment. This enables operators to detect and correct equipment problems early, and also creates the capacity for an organization's maintenance team to develop planned and preventive capabilities.
KELLER, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ ---- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is introducing a new course in their quickly expanding online training catalog on Autonomous Maintenance, one of the 8 pillars of Total Productive Maintenance.
This new course is designed as part of a larger series on Total Productive Maintenance and describes how the pillar of Autonomous Maintenance in TPM supports smooth and effective plant operations by enabling operators to detect and correct equipment problems early.
Participants in this course will learn the difference between basic and optimal conditions, natural and forced deterioration, the seven types of equipment abnormality, and the seven steps for getting started with Autonomous Maintenance.
"I'm so excited and happy with how this TPM series is progressing. Up next is the system known as Autonomous Maintenance which is when equipment operators perform a set of basic daily maintenance activities on their equipment," explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy, "The overall aim of Autonomous Maintenance is to support smooth and effective plant operations. One of the ways this is accomplished is by detecting and correcting equipment problems early. The people who run the machines every day are closest to them. They're the first line of defense against equipment problems. This is why Autonomous Maintenance is one of the most powerful aspects of any Total Productive Maintenance program."
Gemba Academy's Autonomous Maintenance course series consists of bite-sized training videos as well as short quizzes to check for understanding. The first video in the series is available to watch now and gives an overview of the benefits of the course and topic.
Gemba Academy's Autonomous Maintenance Course is comprised of 18 videos:
- 01. What Is Autonomous Maintenance?
- 02. Getting Started with Autonomous Maintenance
- 03. What Is Forced Deterioration?
- 04. The Seven Types of Equipment Abnormality
- 05. What Is Initial Cleaning?
- 06. Getting Started with Initial Cleaning
- 07. Safety Precautions for Initial Cleaning
- 08. How to Perform Initial Cleaning
- 09. Address Contamination Sources and Hard-to-Access Places
- 10. Develop Provisional Standards
- 11. What Is General Inspection?
- 12. How to Conduct General Inspection
- 13. Autonomous Inspection
- 14. Revise Autonomous Maintenance Standards
- 15. Autonomous Management
- 16. What Is a One-Point Lesson?
- 17. How to Create One-Point Lessons
- 18. How to Use TPM Tags
If you are interested in learning more about Total Productive Maintenance and how it can help you reduce waste in your company, visit the growing TPM Series in Gemba Academy's School of Lean. The courses in this series explain TPM's core fundamentals, TPM Maintenance, benefits, and what you lose when you don't make maintenance a priority. To learn more about TPM 8 pillars, visit TPM Series. The growing Total Productive Maintenance course training series is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean training material helps work teams develop a consistent, continuous improvement mindset.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
