Kinetech and Mendix are excited to announce our sponsorship and participation at the Government Technology IT Leadership Forum in Austin, Texas on November 14, 2022. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin at 6505 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetech and Mendix are excited to announce our participation at the Government Technology IT Leadership Forum in Austin, Texas on November 14, 2022. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin at 6505 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752.
Kinetech will be co-sponsoring the event with Mendix, the global leader in low-code.
The Texas IT Leadership Forum is the premier event for senior level technology executives and rising leaders. The purpose of the event is to foster discussion and dialogue on what it means to be a successful IT executive in the public sector. Additional conversation will be around the appropriate tools and strategies to assist current and emerging leaders. This event is an opportunity for government and industry to collaborate and address the most important policy, management, and leadership issues surrounding the future of digital government.
Together, Kinetech and Mendix will be conversing with Information Technology (IT) executives from around Texas about the potential of low-code. Governments around the world have leveraged low-code and no code solutions to rapidly modernize legacy systems, develop new services, and extend the life of systems of record.
Why Low-code is Significant for Government:
With over 50% of website traffic coming from mobile devices, governments everywhere are struggling to adapt to a mobile-first / cloud-first reality. From internal business applications to consumer facing / self-service solutions (B2C portals), organizations are struggling to enable the type and volume of digital services demanded by their stakeholders (employees, customers, citizens, etc).
The pandemic exacerbated these challenges, but low-code offers an antidote: the ability to design, develop, and deploy applications at scale. In effect, low-code platforms can help organizations do more with less.
Kinetech / Mendix - DIR Contract DIR-CPO-4735:
Through Kinetech's contract (DIR-CPO-4735) with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), Mendix's industry leading low-code technology is now readily available for organizations in Texas. The Kinetech contract may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state. For more information please visit the DIR Cooperative Contracts page. Resellers are not available for this contract.
DIR-CPO-4735 covers Low-code / No Code, the Mendix Platform, Developer Tools, What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get (WYSIWYG) Editor, Project & Portfolio Management, Workflow Automation, Robotic Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML).
Kinetech is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to adopt low-code. The company was recently named as the first and only low-code certified expert firm in the United States by Siemens. This is due to the fact that Kinetech has the highest concentration of Mendix certified advanced and expert software architects in the United States. Together, Kinetech & Mendix provide citizen-centric software for digital government services.
Customers include: the City of Dallas, Dallas County, the City of San Antonio, the State of Michigan (Michigan.gov) and more. Additional information about the Texas IT Leadership forum may be found here.
About Kinetech:
Kinetech is a platinum Mendix partner and low-code pioneer. Kinetech provides low-code enablement services and custom enterprise software, delivered through the cloud with a focus on improved business productivity. The company uses low-code to deliver cloud, mobile, and integrated technologies that solve real government technology problems. Together, Kinetech & Mendix provide citizen-centric software for digital government services. Our offerings are available under DIR-CPO-4735. The company delivers its offerings via internet browsers and on mobile devices. Kinetech designs, builds, and supports mission-critical applications, client/vendor portals, and modernizes legacy systems. Its cloud offerings include the FinTech Cloud (Financial Services), GovTech (Government Technology) Cloud, and other bespoke solutions (Enterprise Cloud).
About Mendix:
The Mendix Platform is designed to accelerate enterprise app delivery across your entire application development lifecycle, from ideation to development, deployment, and the ongoing management of your application portfolio in the cloud or on premises.
Mendix offers both no code (visual-modeling) and low-code (highly extensible, integrated tooling to support cross-functional teams working collaboratively). Business-domain experts such as analysts and citizen developers can work alongside expert developers to achieve much greater levels of business agility and consequently accelerated delivery, while the platform's cloud-native architecture and automation tools support the deployment, management, and monitoring of highly-available enterprise-grade applications. Mendix was acquired by Siemens in 2018, and is now part of the Siemens Digital Industries portfolio.
About DIR:
The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) delivers technology solutions to state and local government entities. Specifically, DIR is here to:
- Offer purchasing support and policy insights so organizations across all levels of Texas government can find and securely implement modern technology
- Set forth strategic direction for IT statewide through policies and guidance
- Analyze cybersecurity risks and solutions
- Empower state and local government entities with reliable and secure technology
- Assist with technology procurement/purchasing
- Collaborate with technology vendors
- Create a dynamic online community for knowledge sharing
The approximately 200 professionals who work at DIR are driven by a sincere desire to make governmental technology more secure, cost-effective, and forward-looking. We're honored to serve as the cornerstone of public sector technology in Texas.
Media Contact
Grace T., Kinetech Cloud LLC, 844-546-3832, info@kinetechcloud.com
Melanie K., Mendix, 832-420-8233, melanie.knight@mendix.com
SOURCE Kinetech Cloud LLC