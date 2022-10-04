Innovative Developer of Evidence-Based Software Platforms Centered Around the Brain for Use in Rehabilitation and Other Medical Environments Joins Rapidly Growing List of Health IT Companies Partnering with Clearwater
FRISCO, Texas and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV), a developer of evidence-based software platforms focused on leading the future of human-focused health technology, and Clearwater, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that AMV has become one of the latest subscribers to ClearAdvantage®. Clearwater's multi-year managed services program that provides customers with the benefits of an integrated and efficiently executed, best-in-class cybersecurity and compliance program at 25%-50% of the cost of traditional approaches.
"At AMV, we firmly believe that the future of health technology is gated by the extent to which it serves the needs of the expert clinicians delivering life-changing medical care," said Jason Sada, CEO of Academy Medtech Ventures. "Our partnership with Clearwater establishes a solid foundation from which to scale our Operating System of Cognition – a streamlined software architecture built to address some of the most complex problems in healthcare. Together, we are building a best-in-class cybersecurity and compliance program to ensure that innovation continues unimpeded alongside the healthcare partners we are privileged to work with."
By partnering with Clearwater, which was rated both the top Security Advisors & Consultants and top Compliance & Risk Management solution in Black Book Market Research's latest survey of healthcare provider IT and security professionals, AMV is gaining access to the broad and deep expertise of Clearwater's full consulting team, orchestrated by a dedicated program leader who is taking responsibility for developing a strategic roadmap and tactical work plans that align with the company's needs and objectives. AMV's ClearAdvantage subscription also includes ongoing use of Clearwater's IRM|Pro® software platform, which was built to help customers manage cyber risk and compliance with HIPAA Security, Privacy, and Breach Notification Rules.
The end result is a cybersecurity and compliance program built and executed on recognized industry standards that is reasonable and appropriate for AMV and designed to achieve the company's strategic objectives.
"Academy Medtech Ventures is a highly innovative company doing amazing things to maximize patient engagement and outcomes in the rehabilitation arena," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with AMV to build cybersecurity and compliance practices that exceed industry expectations and position the company's technology for rapid adoption by health systems, payers, and other key stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem."
About Academy Medtech Ventures
Academy Medtech Ventures' team of gifted specialists crafts user-friendly technical solutions to complex problems by developing on a common, flexible software architecture. We validate our products with the elite performers & practitioners in the world and scale to the masses through our trusted partner network. To learn more, please visit http://www.academymedtechventures.com.
About Clearwater
Clearwater, together with its CynergisTek subsidiary and TECH LOCK Division, helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can successfully accomplish their missions. We do this by providing a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatercompliance.com.
