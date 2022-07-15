Addressing the Current State of the Multifamily Market
DALLAS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) will host the 14th annual mid-year webinar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm CST. The leading multifamily architecture firm along with a panel of industry experts will provide a comprehensive market overview and provide insider insights on the latest in the multifamily housing market, innovations and trends, and must-haves in interior design.
HPA president, Greg Faulkner, will moderate the hour-long online event and provide an update on projected construction costs, review the student housing market, and will present some of HPA's latest award-winning projects. Keynote guest speakers include Jeff Adlker, Vice President of Yardi Matrix, and Will Baker, Multifamily Managing Director of Walker and Dunlop. Adlker will take a deep dive into the future of the multifamily housing industry and address the shift towards single-family for rent developments. Baker will review the current state of lending and finance and will provide critical data for stakeholders looking to invest in their next multifamily project.
Other panel experts include HPA's Chief Innovation Officer, Walter Hughes, HPA Design Group (HPAD) Director of Operations, Niki Landry, HPA Studio Director, Michael Smith, HPAD West Coast Design Director, Lindsey Nation, and HPAD President of Interior Design, Chelsea Dora-Shibley. Key topics will include innovative designs, retail developments, single-family for rent interior trends, affordable housing, well design interior trends, and the best strategic approach to combat market challenges including inflation and the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
"We have been monitoring the multifamily market over the past several months to provide some helpful insights for industry professionals who are needing to make their next move, stated Greg Faulkner, President of Humphreys & Partners Architects. "We are fortunate to have survived the 2008 recession and know what it takes to thrive in an unstable economy," noted Faulkner.
