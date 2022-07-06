Founder of Cragun Endodontics in Frisco, TX, Jacob Cragun, DDS, MS, is set to celebrate 10 years of board certification as an endodontist. Dr. Cragun is marking the occasion with a transition to digital dentistry and a new website.
FRISCO, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder of Cragun Endodontics in Frisco, TX, Jacob Cragun, DDS, MS, is set to celebrate 10 years of board certification as an endodontist. Less than 25% of endodontists are board-certified. Dr. Cragun elected to pursue this designation nearly a decade ago, as it "demonstrates my commitment to professional growth and providing the highest quality care," Dr. Cragun said.
Dr. Cragun, who earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from UCLA, and his Masters of Science degree in Endodontics from the University of Florida, is marking the occasion with a transition to digital dentistry and a new website.
New digital services available at Cragun Endodontics include cone-beam 3D scanners, digital X-rays, electronic apex locators, hand-held digital X-ray devices, and ultra-quiet handpieces. Patients can also view their imaging scans on digital flatscreen monitors adjacent to each chair and enjoy free Wi-Fi in the waiting room. In addition, dental records are now available digitally, and Cragun Endodontics now also offers online bill pay for patients. Patients can also request appointments online by visiting the practice's website instead of calling the office.
Dr. Cragun performs root canals, root canal retreatment, and apical surgery, and provides treatment for dental trauma and cracked teeth at Cragun Endodontics. In addition, he provides innovative regenerative endodontic services to prevent fractures in the dentin, and restore normal tooth function to patients with damaged pulp tissue, necrotic teeth, and more. Dr. Cragun has been an early adopter and advocate of the biologically-based approach to endodontics.
"The magnificence of science continues to prove that many teeth and gum conditions can be fully restored through tissue engineering," Dr. Cragun said. "Growth factors and stem cells have remarkable regenerative capabilities, and exciting breakthroughs in regenerative endodontics allow for the restoration of teeth that, even a decade ago, may have been deemed beyond repair. I'm proud to offer these incredible biology-based approaches to my patients," he added.
Cragun Endodontics has been named a Top Dentist by D Magazine for the past six consecutive years. The practice accepts major PPO insurance providers and CareCredit third-party financing. Learn more by visiting the practice's new website at https://www.cragunendo.com.
About Cragun Endodontics
Cragun Endodontics provides complete endodontic services in Frisco, TX. Located at 5858 Main Street, Suite 290, Dr. Cragun's modern practice is equipped with all of the latest and emerging technologies, designed to make endodontic treatment as efficient, and stress-free as possible. As a Board-Certified Endodontist, Dr. Cragun performs root canals, root canal retreatment, endodontic surgeries, treatment for dental trauma and emergencies, and regenerative endodontics.
To learn more about Cragun Endodontics, call 469-579-4201, view their new website at https://www.cragunendo.com, or visit the practice at 5858 Main Street, Suite 290, Frisco, TX 75033.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Cragun Endodontics