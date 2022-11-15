Schoox's LMS will serve up training to empower KIOTI dealers to take their businesses to the next level.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced it has been selected by KIOTI, a leading manufacturer of tractors, utility vehicles and zero turn radius mowers, to offer a more modern and customized learning management system to its growing network of global dealers.
KIOTI needed to replace their previous Learning Management System (LMS) with a flexible platform better able to support its rapid global growth. The LMS also had to manage training certifications, track learner compliance and streamline product training for a consistent experience to employees and dealers around the world.
"Schoox is easy to configure and allows us to offer tailored training programs in multiple languages to all of our learner audiences," said Bryan Falkner, Senior Product Support Manager at KIOTI. "Its dashboards are intuitive and provide real-time reporting. And the Schoox team provided us with exceptional support throughout the implementation process."
The Schoox platform is also designed to provide a mobile-first experience for on-the-job learning, so KIOTI staff and dealers now have on-demand access to training whenever and wherever they need it.
"Schoox focuses on building learning and development solutions for growing global organizations," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are thrilled to work with KIOTI to provide engaging, easy to access learning for staff and dealers around the world."
About KIOTI
For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles, zero turn radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C. and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or http://www.KIOTI.com.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
