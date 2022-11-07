Strategyst LLC, the sales and marketing company for the Whitecap North Padre Island (NPI) project, reports that the Corpus Christi City Council has unanimously approved the approximately 240-acre master-planned community. This $800 million development is planned to include over 600 residential homes and homesites with more than 50 acres for a proposed town center, nature preserve, and other amenities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's official! The Corpus Christi City Council has unanimously approved the approximately 240-acre master-planned community of Whitecap North Padre Island (NPI). This $800 million development is planned to include over 600 residential homes and homesites with more than 50 acres for a proposed town center, nature preserve, and other amenities.
Whitecap NPI is a distinctive haven located between the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre, inspiring appreciation and access to native wildlife including Kemp Ridley Sea Turtles and over 380 migratory, over-wintering, and resident bird species.
This legacy project is owned by Diamond Beach Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Bancshares Corporation, and is being developed by Ashlar Development LLC.
"Whitecap will be an exciting and special new development offering a water-centric lifestyle, fresh modern home designs, and a vibrant retail and commercial hub within the community. This once-in-a-lifetime masterplan will create a combined atmosphere that embodies the next chapter for coastal culture anywhere in the U.S. It is destined to become the most influential coastal community on the Texas Coast, if not the country," said Steve Yetts, President of Ashlar Development.
Themed with coastal contemporary architecture throughout, Whitecap NPI will set a new standard for coastal living. The homes, many with canal access for boating and water sports, are set on island enclaves, creating unique neighborhoods connected by bridges and pathways to the rest of the community.
With a focus on scenic waterfront living, boardwalks, green space, and easy access to more than 52 acres of canals, the Whitecap NPI community is expected to feature amenities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, activity centers, pools, a nature preserve with walking trails, multimodal paths with golf cart access, a proposed luxury marina with state of the art dry-stack boat storage, and a public town center with a planned resort-style hotel, shops, and restaurants, as well as other commercial opportunities.
Corpus Christi Mayor, Paulette Guajardo, said "The Whitecap community will be a catalyst for economic activity on the Island as well as on the mainland. This high-quality development will bring new and expanded services, improved infrastructure and water quality, bridge access for boats and pedestrians, and significant city revenue that will benefit all residents."
The Whitecap NPI site, located on one the most extended undeveloped barrier island, is integral to the Gulf Coast prairies and marshes where the surrounding waters provide an important habitat for marine and terrestrial plants and animals all year round.
"IBC Bank has a long history of investing and preserving South Texas. We are committed to Whitecap NPI being a first-class community for Corpus Christi and the region. We have always known the importance of this property and how it could affect positive change for North Padre Island and Corpus Christi. Because of this, we have been very conscious to create an interactive community where nature can balance itself alongside development for the long-term benefit of the environment, locals, and visitors," said Jennifer Hoff, Director of Public Affairs for IBC Bank.
Construction has begun on the infrastructure and canal network linking the beach to the bay which will lay the foundation for this important community. The opportunity to reserve lots will commence in the first quarter of 2023. Visit http://www.WhitecapLivingNPI.com.
Sales and marketing for Whitecap NPI will be handled by Strategyst LLC.
About IBC Bank -- Doing More Since 1966
IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), a $16.3 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas with 167 facilities and 259 ATMs, serving 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan "We Do More" reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. IBC Bank offers foreign exchange services including pesos and euros, as well as Insurance coverage and Mortgage loans.
MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Equal Housing Lender. Follow our Facebook and Instagram page,@IBCBankWeDoMore. Visit IBC for more information.
About Ashlar Development
Headquartered in Dallas, Ashlar Development LLC is the master developer of numerous, well-established and successful master-planned communities: The Groves in northeast Houston, Whitecap-North Padre Island, Nichols Vale in middle Tennessee, and Wildridge in north Dallas. Combined, these four communities feature nearly 6,000 homes on approximately 3,500 acres. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.
About Strategyst LLC
Strategyst LLC, an international luxury residential, second home, and resort marketing and sales organization, has marketed and sold over $11 Billion of luxury real estate in North America and the Caribbean including branded properties with The Ritz-Carlton, Orient-Express, Marriott, and Starwood. Arnie Seitel, the owner of Strategyst, has a successful track record of branding and selling coastal living on the Texas Coast. Arnie believes Whitecap NPI will be his finest community presented to the public, leaving behind a lasting legacy for future generations to come.
