Recent release "Untwisted Sister" from Page Publishing author Gwenn Lacy-Lowe is a model for those who, like the author at one point in her life, who have succumbed to the standstill of hopelessness and given in to the many indulgences of this world.
SAN ANTONIO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwenn Lacy-Lowe, a Chicago native, has completed her new book "Untwisted Sister": a potent memoir that fulfills the author's goal and quest to go forward in diligent servitude, walking after the Spirit in willingness and obedience to God. Lacy-Lowe shares her own stories of incest, abuse, failure, rejection, and substance abuse that held sway over her life for so long and kept her from being the mother she should have been for her own son.
"There is profound orderly guidance in revering God, the architect of our universe and the physical, mental, and spiritual fabric of our makeup. Similar to trees, let's grow, bear good fruits of gratitude and adoration to the God of glory," Lacy-Lowe said.
Published by Page Publishing, this powerful tale shows readers there is a higher purpose to strive toward.
The author continued, "It behooved me to exclaim in the writings of this book a beginning, middle, and faith-believing end, making the reader aware of a forerunner of chaos, imbalance, and waste of precious, valued time in the earth's realm—that has no holds barred—then a transition to an orchestrated afterlife, as well as to inform you that no matter what, God Himself has already weighed the outcome of any plight—far above principalities and powers of indifference, Satan's obscured methods at distractions and diversions. Satan has misconstrued the perspectives and priorities of life's partnership belonging to God alone. Our lives here are of great significance (Deuteronomy 28:30, Joshua 1:6–9, Romans 12:1–21). The truth shall set us free, for the joy of the Lord is our strength. We were purposely created. Not to be consumed by the "wang dang doodles" that sin derives."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Untwisted Sister" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing