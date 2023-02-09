Crosswind Media and Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, today named Eric B. Moore to the position of Vice President of Brand Strategy, where he will guide clients in creating brand value and endurance.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crosswind Media and Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, today named Eric B. Moore to the position of Vice President of Brand Strategy, where he will guide clients in creating brand value and endurance.
Moore brings with him to the role over twenty-five years of advertising, organizational strategy, and corporate leadership experience.
Most recently, he worked as a founding member of a specialized investment firm focusing on early-stage startups in technology, sustainability, and filmmaking. In his new role at Crosswind, Moore will guide clients in the discovery, development, and execution of their stakeholder experiences to create brand value. He will also have oversight of Crosswind's Dallas office, said Thomas Graham, Crosswind CEO, and President.
"I'm thrilled to be working with my longtime friend again," said Graham, noting the two worked at a national public relations firm together as well as shared client experiences. "Eric is the consummate team player, something he learned on Kyle Field as a fighting Texas Aggie, and he brings that attitude and leadership to our team and our clients.
We're fortunate to have him."
A Dallas native, Moore is a Texas A&M University graduate and Football Letterman. He also serves on several boards with an emphasis on youth leadership development, education, and economic development.
"I am excited to return to the business of ideas and work with such an esteemed group of professionals at Crosswind," said Eric Moore.
Crosswind Media & Public Relations is a leading regional communications marketing firm with recognized national and international Fortune 500 experience and seasoned talent, connecting, informing, and creating inspiring work. Crosswind serves clients across energy, biosciences, technology, financial services, and government public affairs. It is ranked as a top agency in Texas for healthcare clients, according to the prestigious J.R. O'Dwyer Company's annual survey of U.S. PR firms. Crosswind led the communications effort behind a $286 million federal vaccine capabilities facility for Texas A&M, the largest federal healthcare grant in the state's history, and supported the FujiFilm Diosynth expansion in Texas. Clients include Kaiser Permanente, Houston Methodist, MIT Hacking Medicine, Texas A&M University, Salvation Army, Nueces County Hospital District, and CHI St. Joseph's Health Systems.
