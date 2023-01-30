Xulon Press presents a fictional illustration of a common Christian mentality.
BEAUMONT, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jamison Charles invites readers to laugh along with the escapades of his characters in SAVED-ish: Sometimes it's Hell Gettin' to Heaven ($15.99, paperback, 9781662863073; $9.99, e-book, 9781662863080).
Sacred Ground Baptist Church offers its members a convenient form of Christianity: praise the Lord on Sunday mornings, then raise hell for the rest of the week. So it's a bit of a surprise for them when they get a new interim pastor who wants to change the order to things. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong, but Brother Ben manages to demonstrate a level of Christ's love the congregation had never known before.
"Truth is, as this fictional look inside the lives of real Christians [shows], you don't have to be perfect to be a Christian. You simply have to be present! Mentally, physically, and spiritually. Now I know it and this book shows it," said Charles.
Jamison Charles is an ordained minister and motivational speaker with an associate's degree in theology. He was incarcerated as a teen because he blindly followed his so-called friends straight to prison. While there, he found a Friend who sticks closer than a brother. Through Him, and Charles' incredibly loving family, his childhood tragedy has become his manhood's triumph.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. SAVED-ish is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jamison Charles, Salem Author Services, 409-926-7391, jamisoncharles25@gmail.com
SOURCE Salem Author Services