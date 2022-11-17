McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic's Dr. Aries Gavino and Dr. Serge De Golovine were rated by their peers as top doctors in allergy and immunology.
HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houstonia Magazine recently announced its Top Doctors of 2022 list. Among those awarded were McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic's allergists, Dr. Aries Gavino and Dr. Serge De Golovine. The two physicians were named top doctors in their specialty of allergy and immunology.
To curate their list of the top doctors in the community, Houstonia Magazine put out a call for nominations to over 15,000 board-certified doctors in the greater Houston area. Their nomination form asked each doctor to recommend physicians to whom they would entrust their own families. After the nominations were tallied, Houstonia compiled a list of top vote recipients in each specialty, making certain that all physicians were currently certified by their respective medical licensing boards. The 2022 list marks Houstonia's tenth year running the survey.
Dr. Gavino joined McGovern Allergy and Asthma in 2014. He is board certified in Allergy and Immunology as well as Internal Medicine. Dr. Gavino specializes in a broad spectrum of allergic and immunologic conditions, including asthma, sinus diseases, primary immunodeficiencies, urticaria, angioedema, and food, drug, and environmental allergies.
Dr. De Golovine joined the practice in 2013 and is board-certified in adult and pediatric Allergy and Immunology, as well as in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine. He specializes in asthma, sinusitis, food allergies, and skin rashes using a personalized, holistic approach.
About being named top allergists in Houston, the McGovern physicians said, "We were humbled to be recognized with this award. To know our efforts to provide quality patient care are valued by our community is a great feeling." They continued, "The opportunity to help relieve a patient's symptoms and improve their well-being is why we got into the field in the first place. It is a joy for us to be a part of the Houston community. We look forward to continuing to provide the best allergy and asthma care to our patients in the years to come."
To learn more about Houstonia Magazine's Top Doctors list, visit http://www.houstoniamag.com/health-and-wellness/2022/05/houstons-top-doctors.
To learn more about McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic's list of services or to request an appointment with a physician, visit https://www.mcgovernallergy.com.
About McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic
McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic providers specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases in adults and children caused by a broad spectrum of allergens. The clinic was founded in 1956 by John P. McGovern, an internally noted physician, and has maintained its reputation in the Houston community as one of the top allergy clinics. The board-certified allergists and staff continue their pioneering treatment of allergies and allergy-related diseases from a modern facility in Houston, TX, at 4710 Bellaire Boulevard at Loop 610 West.
