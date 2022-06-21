JB Warranties, CRS, and Shearer Supply help an employee in need
ARGYLE, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB Warranties, recently honored as one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, has teamed up with a local contractor and distributor to support team member, Natalie Richburg, demonstrating one of the reasons the company earned a spot on the best workplaces list.
Mrs. Richburg, a tenured JB Warranties customer service representative, and her husband, a U.S. Army veteran and combat medic, recently purchased a home "as is" due to the competitive nature of the real estate market. Unfortunately, shortly after moving in, the couple's air conditioning unit quit working. The situation became more challenging for the family when Mrs. Richburg's father received a cancer diagnosis and plans were made for him to be moved into the residence to begin chemotherapy.
After learning of an employee's difficult situation, the JB Warranties' leadership team was compelled to find a way to help.
Jeff Bohannan reached out to Brandon Smith, a family friend and owner of Commercial Residential Services (CRS) in Lewisville, to see if there was anything he could do to help the Richburgs. Mr. Smith decided to call on Kyle Gilbert, Territory Manager at Shearer Supply, to assist. As a result, JB Warranties, CRS, and Shearer Supply worked together to supply the Richburgs with a new AC system.
Brandon Smith has this to say, "I've been a family friend and customer of JB Warranties long enough to have interacted with Natalie dozens of times. She's a great person and has always been a tremendous help to us, all of us at CRS hate to see her and her family going through a tough time. When I got the call from Jeff, I knew we had to do whatever it took to help. We hope our small contribution can help ease the burden for them while they fight through this."
Shearer Supply, one of the top HVAC distributors in North America, is a family-owned company headquartered in the DFW metroplex and is a partner of CRS and JB Warranties. When the request was sent out for help, the Shearer family immediately joined the effort, graciously providing a top-of-the-line American Standard air conditioning system for the Richburgs.
"The Shearer Supply family is grateful for the blessing of being able to help Mrs. Richburg and her family. We appreciate JB Warranties including us in this opportunity to assist a friend in the industry." – Michelle Shearer-Rodriguez
Ms. Richburg shared, "I am very grateful for my JB Family, CRS, and Shearer Supply for my family. We can't express enough what this means to us. My family is going through a very hard time right now with my father being very sick and knowing that we have people in our life that truly cares about us makes us truly grateful. I am very blessed to work for such a caring company and I am very proud to be a part of the JB Family."
JB Warranties' CEO Jeff Bohannan said, "JB Warranties is a place employees care about because we're a company that cares about its people. If we have a team member who is struggling, we take steps to assist that individual to the best of our abilities. After all, people spend a significant portion of their lives at work. As business leaders, one of the most important things we can do is make that time meaningful beyond just supplying a paycheck. I cannot thank the truly amazing people at Shearer Supply enough and our dear friend Brandon Smith at CRS for helping one of our own in a time of need. Thank you!"
