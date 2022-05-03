Optelos' turnkey service specifically aligns data collection and analysis methodologies with customer inspection objectives to deliver optimal results
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Optelos announced a new turnkey drone inspection service that comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The end-to-end turnkey drone inspection solution includes drone data capture through FAA part 107 certified pilots, 2D/3D model creation and access to the Optelos Asset Advisor platform for secure visual data management, analysis, reporting and collaboration. Each project starts with a free needs assessment to identify the customer's specific drone inspection needs, timing, and budget requirements. Each engagement is uniquely designed to fully meet the customer's asset inspection needs for their exact situation by aligning drone data collection methodologies with the desired inspection outcomes to guarantee optimal results. The free needs assessment, combined with the 100% satisfaction guarantee, makes this cost-effective service a risk-free solution for any customer.
To ensure optimal drone inspection results and 100% customer satisfaction, Optelos customizes the combination of drone hardware, sensor, camera type, flight plan, and data collection procedures to produce the customers' desired outcomes for each inspection situation. Each asset type, such as Cell Towers, Flare Stacks, Stockpiles, Tank Farms, and others, requires unique data collection and analysis methodologies to produce optimal results. Optelos' deep expertise in all drone inspection and data collection methodologies allows the company to confidently offer a 100% money back satisfaction guarantee on all projects.
"We work closely with enterprises across many asset-intensive industries, including power utility, oil and gas, wireless carriers and process manufacturers. From that experience we've developed specific processes and data collection methodologies that produce optimal results for each asset class across all kinds of challenging environments" said Ed Sztuka CRO at Optelos. "We are able to deliver our cost-effective, end-to-end drone inspection service so reliably, that we provide 100% satisfaction guarantee. If the results don't meet our customer's needs and we can't make it right, we'll provide a 100% refund."
Optelos' precision inspection operation is led by military aviation combat veterans and is guaranteed to be safe, legal and insured. Drone flight missions are conducted through their national network of FAA Part 107 certified pilots specifically trained on Optelos' exacting drone flight and data collection methodologies. Optelos' experience conducting local, regional and national drone inspection programs in the most challenging locations and environments allows them to overcome unexpected challenges in the field to capture high quality data, every time. Optelos also provides a wide range of advanced data collection services from RGB and Infrared, to LiDAR and multi-spectral sensors, as well as NDVI, elevation, methane detection and 360 ground level captures as part of this service.
Notably, the Optelos turnkey drone inspection service includes full access to the Optelos Asset Advisor™ platform, an enterprise-class visual data management system. Optelos Asset Advisor provides secure data management and data delivery capabilities, as well as a full complement of analysis and measurement tools, custom report generation and user collaboration capabilities. In addition, each project includes best-in-class 2D orthomosaic maps and 3D Digital Twin models, providing high-resolution digital representations of the assets under inspection for in-depth analysis and collaboration. Optionally, Optelos can also provide additional analysis capability as required.
About Optelos
Optelos is a flexible, scalable and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geospatial data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of asset inspection data, organizing vast amounts of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their visual asset inspection programs. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit optelos.com.
Media Contact
Mark Bauman, Optelos, 1 4253759411, mark.bauman@optelos.com
SOURCE Optelos