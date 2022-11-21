Texas Franchise Honored for Reaching Incredible Milestone
BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, is excited to announce Texas franchisees, Jared and Risa Meyer, are part of the Million Dollar Elite Club.
The Million Dollar Elite Status goes to franchise owners who have achieved at least $1 Million in gross sales in a calendar year. These owners have also exemplified great leadership, business acumen, and perseverance.
Jared and Risa opened their first Caring Transitions location in Bryan, Texas in 2014 and expanded to a second location, the Woodlands, in 2019.
"It's not a surprise to see Jared and Risa reach this incredible milestone," said Ray Fabik, Caring Transitions president. "They are past winners of our rookie of the year and franchise of the year award, and they are such a great example to other franchisees in the system. I know they will continue to have success."
"It's a huge honor to be part of the prestigious Million Dollar Elite Club," said Risa Meyer, co-owner of Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley and the Woodlands. "We got into this business to help people, and we only hoped we could have this kind of success."
Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.
To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/
For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 250 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, right-sizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
