Data privacy leaders from fifteen of the world's largest companies launch a confidential, vendor‑free membership organization with Board.org.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders of data privacy at fifteen of the world's biggest companies have come together to launch the Data Privacy Board. The mission of the group is to help members engage in confidential, leader-level discussions with a trusted network of their peers.
The unprecedented resources and attention being applied to privacy initiatives, coupled with emerging information privacy laws and regulations across the globe and from every level of government and regulatory body, is compelling leaders to collaborate on critical topics and action plans with a trusted group of peers in a protected setting. The Data Privacy Board supports and connects the leaders of privacy at large companies so they can share best practices and work toward enhanced levels of security of employee and customer data from unauthorized access within their industries.
The group is managed by Board.org, a membership organization where senior-level leaders at large organizations collaborate in private, peer-to-peer discussions. Membership is exclusively for the people leading the programs, without the influence of vendors or interest groups in the room.
Data Privacy Board members include American Family Insurance, Canada Post, Carnival, Edward Jones, Expedia Group, FedEx, Herbalife Nutrition, JetBlue, Loblaw Companies Limited, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Northwestern Mutual, Principal Financial Group, Subway, Trimble, and USAA.
Susan Koeppen, Vice President & Associate General Counsel of Privacy and Data Security at Expedia Group, said, "Expedia joined the Data Privacy Board because we're excited about the opportunity to connect in a meaningful way on a regular basis with privacy peers and understand other companies' approaches to solving some of the most challenging privacy issues we face."
Learn more information about the Data Privacy Board at board.org/dataprivacy.
About Board.org
Board.org delivers unbiased peer insights from a trusted community – led by expert advisors – that help leaders and their teams at big companies quickly make informed strategic decisions. Our communities include the DEI Board, ESG & CSR Board, Enterprise Data Strategy Board, Data Privacy Board, Talent Marketing Board, SocialMedia.org, and SocialMedia.org Health. With no vendors and no selling allowed, members get honest answers from true peers at big companies – who don't have an agenda. And because we enforce strict confidentiality rules, members get information they can't get anywhere else. Our service is fast, unlimited, and on-demand – with dedicated, full-time advisors who don't stop until members have the answers they need. All members have to do is ask, we take care of everything else. Learn more at board.org.
About FiscalNote
Board.org is part of FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.
