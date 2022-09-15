Theora Connect™ is One of the Fastest Wearable Gateways with the AT&T Cat 3 Designation
SPICEWOOD, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. announces the full certification of the Theora Connect wearable on the AT&T cellular network. Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. is the developer of Theora Care™ award-winning remote monitoring solutions for enterprise applications. With this technical acceptance from AT&T's Network Ready Lab, Clairvoyant Networks' Theora Connect joins a handful of cellular wearables that are certified for voice, data and/or messaging services on the AT&T cellular network.
"Our wearable is exceptional for supporting long-term chronic conditions. By obtaining AT&T certified cellular capabilities for our wearable, we are now able to expand into new markets," commented Stephen Popovich, Company President and CEO. "Now, with this certification, we can expand into any enterprise application with a top-tier, technically advanced wearable that is unique to their needs. We are pleased to provide a pre-certified, reliable wearable for this market that is heads and shoulders above non-certified devices."
Clairvoyant Networks' wearable delivers an end-to-end solution with the only open, flexible Android-based device with full cellular capabilities. The Theora Connect is a powerful entry point for mission-critical enterprise applications. In addition to GPS location and tracking, two-way hands-free voice communication at the wrist, the Theora Connect works with powerful cloud applications, neural networking and enterprise interoperability, creating an ideal platform for any remote enterprise application. Examples include remote workers, law enforcement, healthcare and wellness. This solution is not only highly customizable, but extremely scalable and capable of replacing smartphone use when agility and hands-free is needed.
This certification is the culmination of years of work and significant investment. AT&T's Network Ready Lab program ensures products meet AT&T's performance, interoperability and feature requirements to operate on its network. With this certification, Clairvoyant Networks joins an elite group of global suppliers with AT&T certified consumer wearables.
About Clairvoyant Networks, Inc.
Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. delivers situational awareness solutions to maximize the quality of life for older persons and those with chronic conditions. The Company provides a cloud platform, Theora 360™, that uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neural networking to collect, analyze and create actionable information. The Theora 360 platform works with clinical and non-clinical devices and can be easily integrated into enterprise applications to provide businesses with end-to-end solutions. The Company participates in ongoing research studies with government health organizations and academia to support healthier living, working, and activity for consumers, patients, and employees. Clairvoyant Networks, Inc., has offices in Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC. For further information and to see how we can help you, please call us at 512-371-6164 or go to http://www.clairvoyantnetworks.com or http://www.theoracare.com.
© 2022 Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. Theora, Theora Connect, Theora Link, and Clairvoyant Connect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners
Media Contact
Shelley Symonds, Clairvoyant Networks, Inc., 1 5123716164, shelley.symonds@clairvoyantnetworks.com
SOURCE Clairvoyant Networks, Inc.