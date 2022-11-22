GOTRAX the leading manufacturer of E-scooters based in Dallas Texas has black Friday deals available at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.
DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GOTRAX announces that customers can access these deals on their products for kids and adults.
Black Friday sales are now available on electric scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards from the leading manufacturer for e-rideables.
Below are the sale items:
- Up to $300 off an e-bike and $129 off electric scooters. Sales on both adult and kids models – on GOTRAX
- Hoverboards starting at $49. Plus discounts on electric scooters – on Walmart
- The APEX pro at $299. $100 off - on Target
- Up to $100 off select models of GOTRAX electric scooters including xr elite and gmax ultra – on Best Buy
- Up to $150 off electric scooters this week only while inventory lasts – on Amazon
The popularity of these items continues to soar year over year. Electric Scooters and e-Bikes popularity grows as consumers look for eco-conscious, micro-transportation solutions. Hoverboards, thought to be a fast fad of the mid-2010's, continue to be in high demand.
Free shipping is included and receive yours in time for the holiday season. Sales end 11/29.
GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Started in 2017, the Dallas based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.
