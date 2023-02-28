Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557 percent.
FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Awarity, industry-leading awareness advertising company, is No. 126 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing emerging advertising technology previously reserved for large companies to small businesses, Awarity is proud to join the ranks of companies on this list that have shown a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region.
Awarity has quickly advanced in its mission of democratizing the advertising industry with the development of tools that give businesses of all sizes the means to advertise like a Fortune 500 company, including customer database targeting using emails and phone numbers with Awarity CRM Connect. Recent new features in industry-leading reporting platform Awarity Campaign Central have made it easier than ever to measure campaign performance at a granular level.
"Awarity's rapid growth is a direct result of our teams' dedication to our mission of making world class advertising affordable for everyone," said Aditya Varanasi, Founder and CEO. "We are grateful for our innovative partners who have trusted us to build awareness for their brands as we have built industry-leading technology to make programmatic more efficient and effective than any other form of advertising can offer."
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
Media Contact
Samantha Record, Awarity, 1 4693057576, samantha@awarity.com
SOURCE Awarity