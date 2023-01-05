Leading time tracking software integrated with Sage Intacct
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journyx, Inc., a premier time tracking solution for mid-market to enterprise-sized companies, is now in the Sage Intacct Marketplace, featuring the Journyx time tracking product integration with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system.
"Sage Intacct customers can now benefit from seamless integration with the most advanced time tracking software solution in the market," stated Lance Ellisor, Chief Operating Officer at Journyx. "By integrating Journyx with Sage Intacct, businesses get the most powerful, flexible project time tracking solution tied in with Sage's robust accounting solution, all customized to the way they do business."
Here are just a few of the high-level benefits of a Sage Intacct and Journyx integrated solution:
- Organizational-level roles, permissions, and workflows for rapid roll-out, with options to enforce specific data validation rules
- Time tracking for project cost accounting, R&D tax credits, financial forecasting, and project/resource/budget management
- Easy entry on any device
- Real-time data and reports
- Data access in business intelligence applications
- Smart timesheets that basically fill themselves out from calendars and email
Ellisor continued, "Journyx has long served customers of the Microsoft Dynamics family of ERP software with a rich and proven integration. We've now extended that productized integration and expertise to Sage Intacct. This new partnership with Sage is our first entrée into integration with other top ERP systems and we're excited to start serving additional markets, customers, and ecosystems."
According to Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct, "We're pleased to include Journyx as a new partner within our Sage Intacct Marketplace. Each of these solutions is vetted by the Sage Intacct team to ensure that our customers can trust that the software available in the Marketplace will work seamlessly with their Sage Intacct instance."
More information on the combined solution can be found on the Journyx website or within the Sage Intacct Marketplace.
About Journyx, Inc.
Journyx provides cloud-based time tracking software for organizations that need to track employee time easily and accurately for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, compliance, and more. Our time tracking solutions offer an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.
