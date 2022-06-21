With ValvTechnologies approaching its 35th year in business and coupled with the change in ownership last year to Severn Group, who is building a family of complementary, specialist, high-end valve engineering and manufacturing companies, we are taking this opportunity to refresh the ValvTechnologies' brand with a more modern look.
HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValvTechnologies, LLC, a manufacturer of zero leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has launched a new brand and website.
The new logo and brand are designed to highlight ValvTechnologies' innovative culture and energy, with a focus on the distinct spelling of the company's name. The new look of the website, https://www.valv.com, reflects the new brand and will highlight a cleaner user experience demonstrating the entrusted partnerships ValvTechnologies has built with its customers to engineer solutions for their specific application needs.
The website has been designed to highlight ValvTechnologies' experience and the industries where its products provide the highest quality and reliability. More detail on products and applications will be added throughout the summer, with opportunities to follow along during the development.
"We are excited about ValvTechnologies' new look and find this a great time to highlight how we continue to provide industry-leading severe service solutions and exceptional customer-focused service", said President, Chad Bowers. "We see these changes as energizing and a great way to highlight our history of quality and reliability."
About ValvTechnologies
Part of Severn Group, ValvTechnologies manufactures highly reliable metal seated valves for severe service applications. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is the leading manufacturer of zero leakage, high-performance isolation valve solutions for customers in energy, chemical processing, mining and minerals, pulp and paper, and other specialized industries.
ValvTechnologies, with broad experience in providing reliable custom-engineered valves to meet the demands of almost any specific process condition, prides itself on exceeding industry standards by offering market-leading warranties to maintain customers' safe and reliable operations.
