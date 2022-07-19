The independent Houston-area wealth management firm — which started in 2022 with more than $3.5 billion in assets under management was also named a runner up for the fastest growing RIA firms in the state of Texas.
HOUSTON , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions (formerly STA Wealth Management) has been identified by Citywire as one of the 100 fastest-growing RIA firms in the United States in the publication's annual 50 Growers Across America list. The independent Houston-area wealth management firm — which started 2022 with more than $3.5 billion in assets under management was also named a runner up for the fastest growing RIA firms in the state of Texas.
"To be listed among such exceptional firms is a tremendous honor," says Avidian Chief Operating Officer Jim Atkinson of the new ranking. "This achievement is a testament to the model we've developed and the culture that drives it. By putting our advisors and their clients first, we've been able to create an environment in which those we serve thrive."
Avidian Wealth Solutions is headquartered in Houston with offices in Sugar Land and The Woodlands. The firm offers its clients a boutique family-office style environment, with services including financial planning, investment management, private fund opportunities, and risk management. "Doing more for our clients has always been a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and ranking among the top 100 RIAs in the nation is proof positive that elevating our firm is only made possible by elevating our clients."
The prestigious ranking is just the latest in a string of accomplishments for the fast-growing firm, who began the year 2022 with over $850 million in new assets under management, and continue to add top talent to their multidisciplinary team.
ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS
Avidian Wealth Solutions is a team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com, follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.
ABOUT CITYWIRE
For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email justinking@avidianwealth.com.
DISCLOSURE:
Citywire is a London-based financial publishing and information group that provides news, information, and insight for professional advisers and investors around the world.
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, was selected by Citywire for inclusion in this rating based on publicly reported numbers. There was no interaction, survey, advertisement, or compensation involved between Avidian and Citywire regarding this rating.
Citywire considered RIAs from all fifty states that publicly reported having a significant number of financial planning clients, as well as firms not affiliated with a broker-dealer or other institution.
Winners and runners-up were chosen using a percentage of growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, percent growth in employees (during 2021) combined into a single measure of growth.
