AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, it's more important than ever to raise awareness that suicide is the second leading cause of death in children 10-14 years old*, and that there was a 45% increase in cases of self-injury and suicide in kids 5-17 years old in the first half of 2021 in the United States**. Late last year, three pediatric organizations – the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) declared "a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health". They said, "We must identify strategies to meet these challenges through innovation and action … to improve the access to and quality of care across the continuum of mental health promotion, prevention, and treatment." Adventures in Wisdom is answering that call by providing a solution that contributes to promoting mental fitness and prevention – life coaching for kids.
"Life coaching for kids is part of the prevention side of the mental health continuum by helping children develop mindset skills to navigate uncertainty and change in their lives," shared Renaye Thornborrow, CEO of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of children's coaches in over 30 countries since 2013.
Children are growing up in challenging times and it is easy for them to get lost, to worry, and to feel overwhelmed. When faced with challenges and disappointments, most kids don't have the skills to handle them. As a result, they can get down on themselves, which crushes self-esteem, or they can give up on themselves, which crushes self-confidence.
"This doesn't have to happen," explains Thornborrow. "Resilience, confidence, self-esteem, and self-leadership are all mindset skills that kids can develop. Our Certified WISDOM Coaches teach these skills using coaching stories and activities – helping kids develop mindset skills for life. And it's working for children around the world."
Mental health starts with mental fitness. Mindset skills help kids develop the mental fitness to feel good about themselves, to build confidence, to navigate the ups and downs of growing up, to set and achieve goals, and to thrive in life.
