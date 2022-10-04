Delta General Agency Corporation (Delta), a full-service specialty wholesale brokerage and managing general agency (MGA), announces a new name and brand identity. Jencap Group, LLC (Jencap) acquired the assets of Delta in February 2022. After a transitional period, Delta will now operate as part of Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS), a principal division of Jencap.
HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta General Agency Corporation (Delta), a full-service specialty wholesale brokerage and managing general agency (MGA), announces a new name and brand identity. Jencap Group, LLC (Jencap) acquired the assets of Delta in February 2022. After a transitional period, Delta will now operate as part of Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS), a principal division of Jencap.
"For over 60 years, Delta's retail partners have relied on our company's comprehensive insurance products and extraordinary customer service," said Bill Fink, president and chief executive officer of Delta. "That legacy will remain intact under the strength of the Jencap brand and allow us to offer new products and exclusive programs to our retailers."
President of JCIS Bruce Peddle stated, "Delta has strong wholesale brokerage and binding authority expertise in Texas. Merging this with the power of Jencap's national distribution platform amplifies our ability to provide industry-leading risk solutions nationwide."
About Delta General Agency Corporation
Delta was formed in 1959 to provide Texas retail producers access to specialized insurance facilities, and their capabilities grew from there. Delta is a wholesale intermediary for approximately 50 admitted and non-admitted special risk carriers.
About Jencap Group, LLC
Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.
Media Contact
Paul Orlando, Managing Director of Sales, Jencap Group, 917-656-9662, paul.orlando@jencapgroup.com
SOURCE Jencap Group