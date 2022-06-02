For the sixth year in a row, CTL Amedica Chief Technology Officer Sean Suh has been included in the Spinemarket Inc. Patent Analysis and Power Index, having been named to the current Top Twenty+ Inventors in Spine list. Suh has been included on the list every year, since its 2016 inception. This year, Suh is ranked number 13 on the list, with nine patents filed/cited in 2021 and 83 total from 2016-2021.
The list is published by Spinemarket Inc., an independent market research group that specializes in spinal market database collection and analysis. The list identifies and recognizes individuals and companies whose patent activity is increasing, indicating a strong, ongoing commitment to innovation, as well as, a significant impact on future technological advancements.
Commitment to innovation and significant impact are two driving characteristics at CTL Amedica, a medical device design, development and manufacturing company that offers a full line of spinal fusion and fixation products. CTL Amedica strives to create highly efficient and effective medical devices that make a significant, positive difference for surgeons, their patients and their families.
"At the end of the day, our names will be remembered for the things we did for others," said Suh. "Blessing one more person as much as I can – that's my driving force, and that's what we strive for at CTL Amedica."
Suh graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Temple University and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Drexel University. Early in his career, prior to moving into the orthopedics and medical device space, Suh designed testing, recycling and emergency equipment for the automotive, aerospace and rescue industries.
Suh has more than 25 years of experience in product development, with the past 20 years focused on orthopedics and medical devices. He has personally overseen the launch of more than 32 spinal products, with more under development. He has worked for a number of high-profile medical device companies, including Depuy Synthes, Archus Orthopedics, Globus Medical and CTL Amedica. He has served in a number of leadership positions, including CTO of CTL Amedica, a position he has held since 2015.
"I was attracted to CTL Amedica because of it vision to grow as a medical device company whose core values are based on 'People and Passion.' CTL Amedica is truly versatile and quick to bring substantial ideas to fruition," added Suh. "The people here have great sense of urgency, grit and a solutions-driven attitude to turn any situation into a positive opportunity. I am so blessed to work alongside such a great team, one that I know will continue to achieve great goals in the near future."
CTL Amedica is a forward-thinking medical device design, development, and manufacturing company. CTL Amedica maintains a Texas-based headquarters and in-house manufacturing facility, along with a Pennsylvania-based R&D Center of Excellence. A leader in the medical device technology and biomaterials space, CTL Amedica provides a full line of cervical, thoracic and lumbar fusion and fixation products. In addition, it is the world's exclusive provider of silicon nitride spine products. Silicon nitride promotes an enhanced osteogenic response, provides superior imaging across all modalities and unique bacteriostatic properties. For more information, visit https://www.ctlamedica.com/.
