The healthcare-focused managed services provider has earned a spot on the annual list of the top 100 MSPs for 2022.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANATOMY_IT., a leading healthcare-focused managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in White Plains, NY, was recently ranked no. 15 overall and no. 6 in healthcare on the ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSP list.
ChannelE2E's annual list identifies and honors the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets. The organization's research affirms these MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.
ANATOMY_IT. provides flexible managed IT, cybersecurity, and HIPAA compliance services to power the growth and transformation of healthcare businesses. Their clients benefit from decades of experience in healthcare technology, EMRs by specialty, infrastructure needs, clinical workflows, regulatory compliance, and more.
"It's been a great road to get to the point where we are being recognized by ChannelE2E, and we couldn't have done it without our investment partner, Atlantic Street Capital. Our focus on M&A over the past 2 years really accelerated our capabilities as an organization in addition to helping us mature operationally and expand our compliance and security offerings," said Tom Telesca, CEO. "Our healthcare roots go back to 1986, and it's exciting to have our deep expertise and experience highlighted by ChannelE2E for this vertical market."
About ANATOMY_IT.
ANATOMY_IT. is one of the largest managed IT service providers for the healthcare industry. The company's purpose is to leverage over 30 years of experience in healthcare IT to power, secure, and transform midsize businesses across the healthcare continuum. With end-to-end solutions for managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT consulting, and HIPAA compliance, we power peace of mind for hundreds of clients across the U.S.
Media Contact
Sales Team, ANATOMY_IT., 1 914-683-0005, sales@anatomyit.com
SOURCE ANATOMY_IT.