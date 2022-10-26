D CEO Magazine, the award-winning magazine dedicated to covering the businesses and business leaders of North Texas, has named John Billingsley, CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies, as its 2022 Renewable Energy Impact Award recipient.
DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D CEO Magazine, the award-winning magazine dedicated to covering the businesses and business leaders of North Texas, has named John Billingsley as recipient of its 2022 Renewable Energy Impact Award. In 2021, Billinglsey was picked as the Renewable Energy Executive of the year. The D CEO Energy Awards honor excellence and innovation in oil, gas, and renewable energy from North Texas to the Permian Basin, and include recognition in nine other energy categories: Upstream Executive, Midstream Executive, Energy Services and Technology Executive, Renewable Energy Executive, Energy Finance Leader, Private Equity Firm, Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability, Rising Star, and Legacy Award.
Billingsley founded Tri Global Energy 13 years ago and built the Dallas-based company into one of America's top five renewable energy developers. The company was purchased in September by Canada's largest energy company, Enbridge. Billingsley continues as an active force in renewable energy as the founder and CEO of recently launched JBB Advanced Technologies, dedicated to powering blockchain and AI innovations with renewable power from sources such as solar, wind, hydrogen, and energy storage (jbbadvancedtechnlogies.com).
"This award means more to me than I can probably put into words," Billingsley commented. "When I became involved in renewable energy about 15 years ago, it was truly considered a niche industry. Now, I think we can all see that is the path forward for a cleaner environment that enables a robust, dynamic business climate – and that North Texas is going to be a world-class hub for the industry."
A native of West Texas, Billingsley has lived in Dallas for more than four decades. He graduated from Texas Tech University and went on to found and manage multiple businesses, in fields as diverse as accounting, banking, commercial real estate, farming/ranching, and manufacturing. The story of Tri Global Energy is told in his 2020 book, Texas Wind Force, available on Amazon.
ABOUT JBB ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES
JBB Advanced Technologies (jbbadvancedtechnologies.com) delivers more profitable, environmentally friendly digital technologies by developing renewable energy sources to power blockchain and artificial intelligence-based innovations. Through JBB Labs, the company has filed multiple patents in the field and continues research and development to fill its pipeline. The company also is pursuing acquisitions that can further its stated mission.
