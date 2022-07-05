Recent release "The Fellowship of the Mystery" from Page Publishing author Tom Mackey Barnes is offered for Christian readers who feel that they are experiencing condemnation for their past sins and are willing to do whatever is necessary to be set free from this condemnation. It is hoped that the information in this book will guide them to freedom from condemnation now.
HOUSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Mackey Barnes, a West Texas native, Texas Tech graduate, and US Navy veteran presently living in Houston with his wife, Madolyn, has completed his new book "The Fellowship of the Mystery": a thoughtful exploration of Christian faith as revealed in the Bible.
In Ephesians 3:9, the Apostle Paul instructed the followers of Christ, "to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery." Here is Tom Barnes' answer to those instructions.
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Mackey Barnes's engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for Christian readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Fellowship of the Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
