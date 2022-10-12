EMSAR and MedTech MedCare (MTMC) are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership to better serve the needs of medical manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers nationwide.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMSAR and MedTech MedCare (MTMC) are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership to better serve the needs of medical manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers nationwide.
MTMC is recognized as the nationwide leader in outsourced healthcare sales solutions, while EMSAR is the leading nationwide independent healthcare equipment service organization focused on mobile service delivery. Launching today, the EMSAR and MTMC partnership will be supporting medical manufacturers and healthcare providers with over 150 professional sales representatives and over 350 Technicians nationwide.
"Superior service and client satisfaction are the driving force at EMSAR," said Luc Vallieres, CEO of EMSAR. "Our partnership with MTMC combines their excellent reputation and deep healthcare and manufacturer relationships with EMSAR's nationwide presence, extensive field service experience and best-in-class asset management tools to provide a one-stop solution to both equipment manufacturers and equipment owners."
In the continuously evolving healthcare sector, manufacturers and healthcare providers are required to stay current with an increasing array of product trends, patient satisfaction needs, equipment maintenance and compliance requirements. The combined expertise and services of the MTMC and EMSAR organizations form a partnership that will help manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers alike stay current and benefit from teams that have implemented a wide array of best practices.
Jack Moran, MTMC Managing Partner, added, "MTMC has a history of providing nationwide solutions related to clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. This partnership provides MTMC and our client's access to more expertise and services in alignment with our value-based strategy."
About EMSAR
At our core, EMSAR is a family-oriented company that cares about our employees and our valued clients. As we continue to grow, our commitment to community, relationships, and unparalleled professionalism will always remain our top priority. At EMSAR, we passionately strive for perfection in customized service solutions. EMSAR brings years of equipment experience and knowledge to the service of our clients and OEM partners. It is the mission of EMSAR and all our Field Technicians to be best in class for all services provided. The equipment you depend on depends on EMSAR.
About MTMC
MTMC was formed in 2013 by a combination of MedTech Associates and MedCare associates, creating a true nationwide medical sales leader with extensive nationwide coverage. The mission of MTMC is to provide our clients a distinct advantage through sales advocacy and innovation that empowers them to grow market share and achieve their business goals, while partnering with healthcare buyers to deliver efficiencies and better position them to compete. The guiding vision of MTMC is to work in the best interest of our customers, team, and communities we serve to advance, advocate for, and help them achieve their full potential.
