Financial Colors Wealth Management welcomes new Wealth Advisor, Kimberly Rodriguez, to our San Antonio, TX, location.
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Colors Wealth Management welcomes new Wealth Advisor, Kimberly Rodriguez, to our San Antonio, TX, location.
Kimberly's background was in the education industry as a high school teacher of Advanced Biology and AP/Dual Biology. Kimberly holds a master's degree in Biological Sciences.
In 2022, Kimberly decided to make a career change and pursue her dream to become a Wealth Advisor at Financial Colors Wealth Management with LPL Financial. Kimberly successfully passed all the required licenses to practice financial planning including the General Securities Representative Series 7 License, The Uniform Combined State Law Series 66 License, and the Life Insurance License.
As a Wealth Advisor at Financial Colors Wealth Management, Kimberly will be able to help individuals, families and businesses with products and services in the areas of Financial Planning, Investment Planning, Retirement Planning, Insurance Planning and Estate Planning. She will be able to help people build, maintain, and preserve their wealth. Now more than ever, the financial industry needs talented individuals that can help people with the high demand of financial and insurance planning. There is no doubt that Kimberly Rodriguez will be able to not only be a successful wealth advisor, but also help people in financial and insurance services.
"At Financial Colors Wealth Management, we focus on partnering with talented individuals looking to grow their career in the financial and insurance industry. It was an easy decision for us to partner with Kimberly. Kimberly has demonstrated passion, enthusiasm, and tenacity for finance and insurance. Kimberly is a fast learner and has been able to prove the ability to apply what she has learned very well. Including with the passing of all her investments, securities, and insurance licenses within a short amount of time. Kimberly wants to help people and businesses better their lives at every level when it comes to finance and insurance. Coming into the role of a Wealth Advisor, Kimberly will be able to accomplish that and much more. We are excited to have Kimberly join us, and we look forward to seeing her grow her career at Financial Colors Wealth Management in San Antonio, TX." (Joel Marius – Founder of Financial Colors)
About Kimberly Rodriguez - I met my own financial advisor in my early twenties who helped me invest in our first home, save for my children's college expenses, and plan for retirement as a public education teacher. As a former educator, I value building relationships and helping others achieve their fullest potential. I look forward to using these skills to help make complex and intimidating financial decisions easier to understand.
I believe that a person's hard-earned income should be maximized to enjoy a fulfilling retirement and establish a legacy of wealth for future generations, while still maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. I chose to pursue the financial industry because I want to teach other strategies to make their income contribute to their financial stability.
I believe that more conversations regarding money should be taking place among Americans for them to decrease their financial stress and further enjoy the fruits of their labor. I'm committed to helping clients realize the opportunities that exist for them to increase their net worth with a financial plan.
I hold a bachelor's degree in Biology from Southwestern University and a master's degree in Biological Sciences from Texas A&M Commerce. I worked as a science teacher for nine years in Northside Independent School District at Marshall High School and Brandeis High School, and I was awarded Educator of the Year in 2017. My husband, Chad, and I have a two-year-old-son and a ten-year-old daughter. I enjoy coaching my daughter's volleyball team, traveling with my family, and spending quality time with my closest friends.
Learn more about Kimberly Rodriguez at Financial Colors Wealth Management at https://financialcolorswm.com/about-kimberly-rodriguez About Financial Colors Wealth Management – Financial Colors Wealth Management with the backing of LPL Financial is surrounded by talented individuals with many years of experience in the financial and insurance industry.
Financial Colors Wealth Management was founded by Joel Marius. With locations in Texas and Florida, providing financial and insurance products and services to many individuals, families, and businesses nationwide. Learn more about Financial Colors Wealth Management at http://www.FinancialcolorsWM.com. Watch our video by going to https://youtu.be/T7lpZ44SZu4.
Media Contact
Financial Colors Wealth Management, Financial Colors, 1 (469) 502-3552, info@financialcolorswm.com
Kimberly Rodriguez, Financial Colors Wealth Management, (210) 393-2147, kim@financialcolorswm.com
SOURCE Financial Colors