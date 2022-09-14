Recognized in the Next-Generation Customer Experience Category for Disruptive Technology Leadership. To bring innovation, Samson partnered with Unvired to build a custom Inspection app that enables Samson customers to perform self-service guided rope inspections with seamless data integration. The rope measurement using the AR feature of the app is one of the first successfully demonstrated use cases of augmented reality in the industry.
HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unvired Inc, a Houston-based Digital Solutions provider announced today that its customer, Samson Rope Technologies Inc., has been named a finalist in the 12th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards. As digital transformation evolves across industries and geographies, organizations must make greater investments in technology to remain leaders in their field. The SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. Samson was chosen as a finalist in the Next-Generation Customer Experience Category for Disruptive Technology Leadership.
Samson is the leading producer of high-performance synthetic ropes. Samson's customers have ropes that need to be inspected regularly and have their usage tracked. Samson innovated by using customer data and insights to offer prescriptive guidance for inspections to improve customer safety while meeting regulatory compliance. Samson partnered with Unvired to build a custom Inspection App for iOS, Android, Windows 10, and the Web, through the purposeful application of technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and AR that enables Samson customers to perform self-service guided rope inspections. By productizing leading practices and compliance requirements, the integrations with Samson's internal systems enable analysis and automatic report generation. The key customer benefits include predictable reliable performance, safety & compliance, cost savings, and deeper insights about rope usage and retirements.
"Savvy digital leaders from all industries have made the move from digital channels to digital business models. Despite a high level of uncertainty, rampant inflation, rising interest rates, uncertain inventory and a massive labor shortage, this year's SuperNova Award winners have made a significant impact to their businesses," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "The lessons learned from these organizations provide a strong template and great inspiration for other leaders looking to pave the way in their organizations."
According to Dean Haverstraw, Director of IT at Samson, "Our app enhances the customer experience while creating additional revenue opportunities for Samson. The rope length measurement using the Augmented Reality (AR) feature of the app eliminates manual measurement calculation procedures, which are often quite tedious. Also, support costs in the mooring industry have been reduced by 30-40%. Due to less travel, remote analysis, and the higher frequency of data collection, we have been able to increase the overall number and frequency of inspections, usage tracking, and preventative maintenance."
According to Alok Pant, CEO of Unvired, "This is indeed a great recognition for Samson. Our customer's success is our biggest win. We have worked with Dean and his team who have a vision to digitally transform Samson to deliver superior customer and employee experience. The new Samson App is a result of close collaboration between the Samson and Unvired teams."
The 2022 SuperNova Award judges, comprised of technology thought leaders and journalists, selected finalists who demonstrated success in implementing cutting-edge business models and emerging technologies for their organizations. Finalists achieved remarkable results, including competitive advantage, cost savings, and quantifiable improvements in agility.
Public voting for the SuperNova Awards will take place online from August 8 – September 2, 2022. The winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala on October 26 in Half Moon Bay, California, during Constellation's Connected Enterprise.
For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2022
About Unvired
Unvired Inc. is a Texas (USA) incorporated Company headquartered in Houston. We provide Digital Transformation solutions and have been offering "Connected Worker" solutions for over ten years with in-depth experience in defining mobile asset management/plant maintenance, work permits, and mobile inventory warehouse management related business processes. Unvired is committed to helping its clients realize the benefits of digital enterprise at a disruptively low cost and time to implement. Our key differentiators include happy reference customers, cost leadership, remote implementations, responsiveness, flexibility, and certified SAP partner status. For more information, visit us on the web at https://unvired.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unvired-inc/
About Constellation Research
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
Media Contact
Susheel Kumar, Unvired Inc., 1 7135602760, susheel.kumar@unvired.com
Elle Froze, Constellation Research, Press@Constellationr.com
SOURCE Unvired Inc.