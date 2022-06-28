Recent release "Tears for Claire" from Page Publishing author Randy Evans is a thrilling read following Wade, a man who discovered the bodies of his parents and sister after their murders. Propelled by the prospect of revenge and with an inkling to who may be responsible, Wade journeyed to his family in Korea for martial arts training so that he may avenge his family and protect Columbian women of the future.
HIDEAWAY, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randy Evans, a proud dreamer residing in Texas who believes in the entertainment value of writing, has completed his new book "Tears for Claire": a captivating tale of loss, strength, betrayal and unveiling a deep dark secret and revenge.
"Wade Lassiter, a gifted athlete and scholar, was days away from graduating from high school in Amarillo, Texas, and had been accepted to attend Princeton University in the fall. He came home on a Friday afternoon to find the house empty even though his parents' cars were there and his ninth-grade sister, Claire, had come home early from school.
He heard a door slam in the garage and went there, only to find his parents and sister lying dead on the garage floor. He ran out the garage rear door and through the opened gate to witness a black SUV driving away. As he returned and held his sister's lifeless body in his arms, he saw she had fresh tears in her eyes and a single gunshot wound to the head.
Later that evening, an assassin attempted to kill him too as he sat in a police cruiser in front of his home. Having lost everything and no one to trust, he turned to his martial arts instructor and close friend, Master Tim Joe.
The next day, he fled America, with the help of Tim and Chief Maynard of the Amarillo police and hid out with Master Tim's family in the Republic of Korea for over five years. While there, he was tutored by Tim's uncles, all masters in martial arts.
[Through it all] Wade felt certain he knew who was responsible for the deaths of his family."
Published by Page Publishing, Randy Evans's thrilling tale follows Wade on his quest to avenge his family. Following a trail his father uncovered to a human prostitution and breeding ring in South America, Wade vows to stop at nothing until this monster has been dealt with.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Tears for Claire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
