ION is rebranding the suite of cleared derivatives products as part of its investment in a single platform for further growth and expansion
LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delivering on its vision to provide transformative workflow automation technology that simplifies operational complexity, ION continues to expand its cleared derivatives offering. XTP delivers a full front-to-back product suite harnessing the power of connected data to provide real-time insights into net positions, margins, risk, analytics, commissions, and more.
ION's XTP cleared derivatives product suite now includes the JANUS risk management and Clarus CHARM analytics solutions, vastly broadening the functionality available to clients. ION continues to invest substantially in ongoing product development, enhancing both technology integration and business capabilities.
As part of ION's investment in a single platform for further growth and expansion, ION is rebranding the suite of cleared derivatives products under the flagship XTP brand. The revised names of all products feature the prefix XTP and an intuitive descriptor of each product's core offering:
- GTP, ION's front office solution, is now XTP Execution;
- XTP Risk and JANUS Risk Manager have together become XTP Risk JANUS;
- Clarus CHARM has become XTP Analytics;
- JANUS Central Limit is now XTP Central Limits; and
- Front-to-Back has become XTP Front-to-Back Suite.
Hishaam Caramanli, Group Chief Product Officer, ION, says, "ION is proud to offer clients XTP, the leading cleared derivatives product suite. By bringing these new products together under the XTP brand, we continue to deliver a comprehensive, powerful, and recognizable suite of solutions for our cleared derivatives clients. It also creates a platform to integrate other new products into our front-to-back workflow automation offering."
Francesco Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivatives, ION Markets, says, "XTP has strong brand equity among our customers, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and other stakeholders in the cleared derivatives industry. XTP provides the foundation for unlocking additional opportunities to deliver new products that address clients' existing and emerging needs."
Margini adds, "The other products within ION's cleared derivatives suite remain unchanged, namely, XTP Core, XTP Clearing, and XTP Match. And there's the recently launched XTP Spark for banks and brokers, commodity trading firms, and niche clearers who are starting their digitalization journey."
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, FX, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/
