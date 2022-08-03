Follow the lives of three teenage boys in the Texas Hill Country and the unsolved murders that surround them
BASTROP, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gene Fackler enters the literary scene with the release of "The Green Apple Tree" (published by Archway Publishing). In this historical fiction, readers follow the lives of three teenage boys growing up in the Texas Hill Country and the dilemma that one of them carries after one unfortunate summertime.
It is the summer of 1963. Thomas, Bennett, and Pete are typical teenagers doing the usual stuff most kids do growing up in the Texas Hill Country: destroying their innocence, provoking the local law, and sitting in silence as grizzled elders dispense the local lore. But for one of them, that summer would never end.
Fast forward to 1986, and Thomas is waiting in a bar for the arrival of his old friend Pete, now an attorney who has long been obsessed with a pair of murders that coincided with Bennett's disappearance. Thomas has long-held knowledge that could unlock the case. He has hidden the identity of the perpetrator for 23 years and has chosen Pete to be his confessor. As he waits for Pete, Thomas takes a trip back to the summer of '63 and comes face-to-face with guilt and the ramifications of a terrible truth.
"This is a novel about growing up as a teenaged boy in the Texas Hill Country, with many diversions of time and place to provide a historical background amid the mystery of some unsolved murders," the author states. "It offers a look at a bygone era, and offers a lesson in race relations before the passing of the Civil Rights Act."
About the Author
Gene Fackler is retired from a long airline career and currently raises cattle and a young son on a farm 30 miles southeast of the Texas Hill Country he grew up in. This is his first published work.
