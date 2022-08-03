Combined Company Will Create Leading Systems Integrator in AIDC Market
LITTLETON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peak Technologies, one of the leading multi-national system integrators in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture ("AIDC") market, and Supply Chain Services ("SCS"), a leading full life-cycle system integrator and provider of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies. The combined company, which will operate under the Peak Technologies name, creates a full-service solution provider in the large, highly fragmented AIDC market and a true end-to-end provider of mission-critical AIDC solutions that enable supply chain automation amid increasing technological, labor market and supply chain complexity. Both Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services are Sole Source Capital portfolio companies. The combined entities will be headquartered in Littleton, MA.
With Peak Technologies' existing focus on large, enterprise customers and Supply Chain Services focus on small and medium-sized businesses, the newly combined company is well positioned to offer a full suite of solutions to both existing and new customers across North America and Europe. The combination provides customers a one-stop shop for their entire solutions life cycle from design, deployment, management and onsite and break fix services. Peak Technologies CEO Tony Rivers will lead the combined company, and SCS CEO Dave Green will become Executive Chairman. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"The merging of these two industry-leading companies creates the largest team of AIDC professionals in our industry and gives us the ability to partner with customers throughout the world to solve complex problems through our technology and services," said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies.
The newly combined company will be the industry's largest provider of end-to-end solutions that modernize the factory, optimize the warehouse, revolutionize the retail experience and reimagine field services and last mile delivery.
"Supply Chain Services is excited to join the Peak Technologies team. The combination will create a true end-to-end lifecycle provider capable of managing any supply chain and logistics solution including emerging opportunities in micro-fulfillment to provide mobile and retail visibility in the omni channel supply chain," said Dave Green, Executive Chairman of Peak Technologies.
About Peak Technologies
Headquartered in Littleton, MA, Peak Technologies is a leading system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. With over 35 years of supply chain, field mobility and retail services expertise, Peak Technologies has an insider's perspective of the market; its origins, participants, and dynamic forces of change. With extensive application experience across industry segments, Peak Technologies is able to provide objective consultancy on business processes, software, hardware, as well as turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. For more information, please visit http://www.peaktech.com.
About Supply Chain Services
Headquartered in Oakdale, MN, Supply Chain Services is a leading North American full life-cycle system integrator and provider of end-to-end digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. As experts in data collection technology, the Company works to provide knowledgeable sales and information technology expertise to increase efficiency and productivity to a wide range of end markets such as food processing and distribution, grocery, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics services. For more information, please visit http://www.supplychainservices.com.
About Sole Source Capital
Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy-and-build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit http://www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.
Media Contact
Janet Johnson, Peak Technologies, Inc., 410-312-6033, janet.johnson@peaktech.com
SOURCE Peak Technologies, Inc.