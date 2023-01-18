January 17, 2023 was a special day for Dusty Tuckness as he completed his 400th performance at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
Dusty Tuckness is a 14-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Bullfighter and a 10-time PRCA Bullfighter of
the Year. Tuckness ended the 2021 rodeo season with two fractured bones in his left leg during Round 9
of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. After two surgeries, Tuckness spent the first half of 2022
recovering from this injury and had to sit out during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. With an
incomparable level of dedication, preparation, and faith, this award-winning bullfighter was able to finish
the 2022 rodeo season strong and return to this legendary rodeo just in time for this milestone
performance.
"It was a special day because I stepped foot in this arena for my 400th performance at the Fort Worth
Stock Show & Rodeo," says Tuckness. "It's pretty neat to look back and reflect on my time at this rodeo,
when it was at the Will Rogers Coliseum and now at the new Dickies Arena. I'm looking forward to the
next few weeks here in Fort Worth. Come out and see us!"
