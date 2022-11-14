Revenue Increased 63% Year-Over-Year to $5.9 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale

Company Expects Gross Profit to Improve in Fourth Quarter

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

  • Revenues of $5.9 million, up 62.8% compared to the third quarter last year and up 14.8% compared to the second quarter of this year.
  • Gross profit of $911,000, down 43.9% compared to the third quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of planned rapid growth.
  • GAAP net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $320,000, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $(995,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $599,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared with $933,000 as of December 31, 2021.

D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "Third quarter revenue grew 63% year-over-year and 15% sequentially to nearly $6.0 million. We ignited our growth earlier this year with strategic investments in the acquisition of new Mobil Services customers. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are uniquely positioned to capture additional market share and are seizing the opportunity to do so. Scaling our business requires an upfront investment to acquire customers, which is already creating increasing recurring streams of revenue and cash. As previously discussed, the investment in our accelerated growth plan put pressure on our margins over the last two quarters as costs to acquire new customers are generally expensed at the start of service; however, the initiatives we are taking today are setting ourselves up for sustained profitable growth."

McEwen continued, "Looking ahead and because of the way we implement our growth strategy, we anticipate gross profit and cash flow to accelerate as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs. We are fortunate to have a business model that provides the flexibility to take a measured and stepped approached to growth."

McEwen concluded, "We also continue to develop our Hosted Services market segment and are experiencing an increase in overall SMS & MMS messaging, voice usage and LTE data volume across our national CPaaS cloud network. We recently executed a new three-year extension with one of our largest cloud services customers that doubles their monthly minimum revenue commitment.  Under the terms of the new contract, which has a minimum value of $7.2 million over the term, we will continue to provide our national cloud communications platform to support their network, which provides inmate communications services to prisons across the United States."

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)

Revenue of $5.9 million, an increase of 62.8% compared to $3.6 million. This continued increase was directly related to growth in our Mobile Services segment through the delivery of mobile voice and high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers under the Lifeline and ACP programs.

Gross profit was $911,000, or 15.5% gross profit margin, compared to $1.6 million, or 45.0% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was directly related to up-front costs booked as direct costs and incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers within our Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer, but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the third quarter 2022 were $2.9 million compared to $283,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $2.1 million, up 64.0%, compared to $1.3 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in each of the Company's subsidiaries, Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom d/b/a "Infiniti Mobile."

GAAP net loss was $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share (based on 41.9 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $320,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 43.6 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(995,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $599,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2022 vs. First Nine Months of 2021)

Revenues increased 70.8% to $15.2 million, compared to $8.9 million, reflecting a 143.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues, which was partially offset by a 4.1% decline in Hosted Services.

Gross profit was $3.0 million, or 19.7% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $4.0 million, or 44.5% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit directly related to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers within the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first nine months of 2022 were $6.6 million compared to $549,000 for the first nine months of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, up 61.9% compared to $3.4 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in each of the company's subsidiaries, Apeiron Systems and Infiniti Mobile.

GAAP net loss was $(2.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share (based on 41.7 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $428,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 43.4 million weighted average shares).

Non-GAAP net loss was $(2.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1,223,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Tables Follow –

 

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,243,195



$

932,785

Accounts Receivable, net



1,503,055





1,274,687

Inventory, Net



297,393





566,839

Prepaid Expenses



7,443





79,467

Other Current Asset



164





164

Total Current Assets



4,051,250





2,853,942













Property and Equipment, Net



39,624





48,887













Other Assets











Intangible Assets, Net



1,224,790





807,775

Other Assets



127,864





154,297

Investments



10,000





10,000

Total Other Assets



1,362,654





972,072

Total Assets

$

5,453,528



$

3,874,901













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$

1,445,975



$

930,449

Loans Payable, net of origination fees



3,027,564





-

Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current



115,653





50,672

Total Current Liabilities



4,589,192





981,121













Long Term Liabilities











Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term



495,385





136,445

Note Payable - long term



-





150,000

Total Long Term Liabilities



495,385





286,445

Total Liabilities



5,084,577





1,267,566

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 42,215,406

outstanding and issued at September 30, 2022 and 41,615,406 outstanding and

issued at December 31, 2021



42,215





41,615

Additional Paid In Capital



8,540,557





7,911,224

Accumulated Deficit



(8,213,821)





(5,345,504)

Total Stockholders' Equity



368,951





2,607,335

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,453,528



$

3,874,901

 

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$

5,880,333



$

3,612,861



$

15,231,288



$

8,919,573

Cost of Revenue



4,969,251





1,988,624





12,230,378





4,946,786

Gross Profit



911,082





1,624,237





3,000,910





3,972,787

























Operating Expenses























Payroll and Related Expenses



1,348,152





636,329





3,719,446





1,817,200

Operating and Maintenance



5,321





461





6,681





1,211

Bad Debt



-





-





29,133





427

Professional Services



381,340





77,335





675,987





206,671

Utilities and Facilities



60,083





39,726





135,118





110,523

Depreciation and Amortization



3,088





213,552





9,264





640,657

General and Administrative



71,545





32,668





251,778





93,994

Marketing and Advertising



15,542





37,350





100,570





50,073

Application Development Costs



142,237





179,427





391,930





396,715

Taxes and Insurance



26,729





35,784





150,389





60,479

Total Operating Expenses



2,054,037





1,252,632





5,470,296





3,377,950

























Operating Income/(Loss)



(1,142,955)





371,605





(2,469,386)





594,837

























Other Income and Expense























Interest Expense



(161,977)





(2,573)





(233,153)





(12,328)

Other Expenses



(40,582)





(49,197)





(165,778)





(154,310)

Total Other Income and Expenses



(202,559)





(51,770)





(398,931)





(166,638)

























Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,345,514)



$

319,836



$

(2,868,317)



$

428,199

























Earnings (Loss) per Share























Basic

$

(0.03)



$

0.01



$

(0.07)



$

0.01

Diluted

$

(0.03)



$

0.01



$

(0.07)



$

0.01

Weighted Average Outstanding Shares























Basic



41,912,145





40,899,569





41,715,406





40,758,495

Diluted



41,912,145





43,565,835





41,715,406





43,434,761

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konatel-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301677431.html

SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.

