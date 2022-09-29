Betty "Chelle" Neff, CEO & Founder of Urban Betty, is the owner of one of the largest independent hair salons in Austin, TX, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
Chelle Neff was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Chelle Neff into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Chelle has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Chelle will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Chelle Neff will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"I am so excited to be a part of the Forbes Counce and help contribute content about entrepreneurship as it relates to the salon and consumer services industries." -Chelle Neff
About Urban Betty:
Urban Betty Salon is an upscale, independent hair salon in Austin, Texas, with two locations specializing in hair cutting and coloring services. The salon is a staple in Austin, and throughout the years, it has evolved and grown into one of the most significant award-winning salon companies in Central Texas. Due to its continued success, the salon launched a product line in 2021. Urban Betty will open a third location in Round Rock, Texas, in 2023.
For more information, please visit https://urbanbetty.com/
