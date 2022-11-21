Pamela O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants, made SIA's GP150 – America's 100 list for 2022.
HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts recognized 100 women leaders in the Americas and 50 women internationally for their achievements and success in business on November 15, 2022. The women who made the list are making significant contributions to their companies and the industries they serve. See full list.
As a dynamic entrepreneur and leader, Pamela has won numerous awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, University of Houston Distinguished Alumni Award, Houston Business Journal's Diversity in Business Award, 2021 Outstanding Supplier Diversity Award, Most Admired CEO Honoree Award and WBEA's Advocate of the Year Award in 2021. Most recently, she was recognized by Women Presidents Organization as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned /Led Companies and as one of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women by Houston Woman Magazine. In addition, ICON has been ranked as the largest woman-owned business in Houston for three consecutive years (Houston Business Journal, 2016-2018) and ranked #3 in 2022.
"The things that have helped me and my business the most are always having empathy for others, my larger-than-life personality that has helped drive my success in sales, operating with integrity, having an extensive background in the IT industry, and being relentless in my pursuits," said O'Rourke.
O'Rourke has made a lasting impression in the human capital solutions industry and in the City of Houston. As a proud University of Houston alumna, she stays very involved with the university by serving on the board of the Bauer College of Business and the University of Houston Board of Visitors and attending and sponsoring countless sporting events. As a successful entrepreneur, she believes that her education was the foundation for her success which is why she has supported local students by funding scholarships, hosting campus education events, and providing internship opportunities at ICON.
"These forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy," said Subadhra Sriram, SIA's editor and publisher, media products. "Congratulations to this year's honorees who are navigating, adapting, and innovating in this new world of work. The remarkable women gracing our 2022 Global Power 150 list exemplify strength and leadership in the staffing industry." Read full press release.
About ICON Consultants
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. Staffingindustry.com
