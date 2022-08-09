Spruce appoints David Sweet as VP of Marketing and Growth bringing experience from Eterneva & Favor Delivery
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading lifestyle service provider Spruce today announced the hire of David Sweet as its Vice President of Marketing and Growth. With so many people working from home and having to juggle life demands like child care, pet care, and everything in between, the desire to save time and reduce stress has never been greater. Sweet's extensive Marketing and Growth experience will help Spruce to further their mission of giving customers that sought-after time back.
Coming off of the company's $26 million Series B fundraise, Sweet joins Spruce at a pivotal time, bringing extensive experience in Performance Marketing and Growth, which will be vital to helping ensure Spruce delivers on its rapid growth goals.
Sweet has more than 12 years of experience in his field, including leadership experience at Austin-based companies Eterneva and Favor Delivery. Sweet served as VP of Marketing and Product at Eterneva, the Mark Cuban-backed memorial diamond company. Prior to this he headed up the Growth, Business Operations and Customer Support functions at Favor Delivery, working alongside Spruce CEO Steven Pho.
"David embodies exactly what Spruce is looking for in new hires," said Steven Pho. "As the company invests in its people and expands our Marketing and Growth capabilities, I couldn't think of a better person for the job. I had the pleasure of working closely with David for years at Favor and know that his dedication and demonstrated success owning and implementing growth strategies will lead to great things here at Spruce."
"Joining Spruce at such a pivotal time and inflection point in the business is truly exciting," said newly-appointed VP of Marketing and Growth David Sweet. "In this role, I get to work alongside intellectually curious, driven people who care deeply about Spruce's core mission. We are entirely focused on solving the complexities behind balancing and growing local housekeeping services across the country."
Just this year, Spruce secured $26 million in funding, announced three major new partnerships and added the Twin Cities metropolitan area and Jacksonville, FL to its growing roster of U.S. markets. Spruce also recently launched a new vertical: a full-service Short-Term Rental turnover solution. Spruce initially entered the Short-Term Rental market through its national partnership with RealPage and has expanded its offering to include customized turnovers, inventory management and linen management.
Sweet's hire is one of many to come as Spruce plans to nearly double its headcount with a focus on filling Product, Engineering and Sales roles. If you are a curious, creative individual looking to make a meaningful impact in your next role, please visit: https://getspruce.com/careers/.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Housekeeping, Chores, Pet Care, and Laundry services to residents at more than 2,300 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers are able to quickly book services from insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
