This year marks 32 years of holiday celebration and will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31
MARBLE FALLS, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, partners in Marble Falls announce the lineup of 44 nights of events in celebration of the Christmas season. Events will begin on Nov. 18, 2022, and end Dec. 31st, 2022. The City of Marble Falls, along with Visit Marble Falls, will kick off the Christmas celebrations with the annual Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Walkway of Lights, celebrating its 32nd year, and the family favorite Winter Ice Skating Rink will be open to the public from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31st from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. This year, the annual Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Additional holiday activities this year include Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Market on Main, Downtown Sip N' Shops, Music on Main, and more.
"We are so excited for the upcoming season full of holiday magic," said Mike Hodge, City Manager of Marble Falls. "This annual celebration represents the ongoing joint effort between the City's community, Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers who continue to make Marble Falls a wonderful place to enjoy the holiday season."
Presented by the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Walkway of Lights will be open nightly from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. The walkway gates open at 6 p.m. and while there is no cost to attend the Walkway of Lights, visitors are encouraged to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits. The paved path is dog-friendly and ADA compliant as well as offering ease to those with strollers. On Dec. 3 and Dec. 21, the Walkway of Lights and Winter Ice Skating Rink will open at 5 p.m. for accessibility hour, which is reserved for members of the disabled community and their families.
Complimentary street parking will be available in Downtown Marble Falls and a trolley will be running from Main & 5th Street to the Walkway of Lights. Attendees can enjoy ice skating presented by the City of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. The Winter Ice Skating Rink will be located at Harmony Park in downtown Marble Falls, a new location this year. Ice skating is $10 in advance and $12 for an hour on the rink, with skate rentals included in the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas. Private parties are also available.
Holiday goers can enjoy more than the Walkway of Lights and Ice Skating in Marble Falls and make a weekend trip this holiday season. Activities include the official lighting of the downtown Christmas tree which will take place on Nov. 11th. After sunset when the tree is lit, stick around for a screening of The Grinch on the lawn at Harmony Park. Happening Nov. 17th is Music on Main with The Jesse Stratton Band who will perform live in Old Oak Square from 6-9 p.m. Christmas Market on Main, a yearly favorite tradition, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Shop more than 50 local vendors to grab the perfect holiday gifts and stroll Downtown Marble Falls with wonderful boutiques, breweries, and sugary treats, all within walking distance. To extend the holiday fun, reserve a room at the McKenzie Guest House or the La Quinta Inn & Suites for an overnight stay. To learn more about Christmas in Marble Falls, go to VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas. Full event listings of all 44 nights of Christmas events with details and dates can be found here.
