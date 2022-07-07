The new branding reflects the company's growth and commitment to originality, creativity and collaboration
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Lincoln Ventures, an Austin-based multifamily and student housing developer, announces the company rebrand and name change to LV Collective (LV). The new name is accompanied by a new logo, refreshed graphic design elements and marketing materials. As those who work with LV already know, the new brand reflects their belief in close collaboration. Working together, LV designs thoughtfully curated spaces that play to the unique needs of each market where the company develops.
With a unique approach to real estate development, LV stands out as a leader in the industry, able to bring the right project partners together at every stage of the process and foster a collaborative culture open to new ideas and innovation. LV projects reflect the authenticity, intention and cohesion behind each development. As a result, LV is able to meet the current and future needs of the neighborhood with each new building it builds.
"As our new name shows, LV Collective is about bringing people together. When we enter a new market, our goal is to blend into the neighborhood while also tapping into the needs of the market. We collaborate internally and reach out to members of the community to thoughtfully curate every detail around the ways people will experience and interact with our spaces," says David Kanne, CEO of LV Collective. "We also want our new branding to reflect the spaces we create. Our new color palette and design is refined, sophisticated and mature. There's more intentionality behind the branding."
Over the past year, LV has seen assets grow in excess of $2.4 billion. The company's Moontower project in Austin, TX was named by Student Housing Business as 2021's Best New Development, and also awarded "Best Interior Design." The company has also expanded its reach across the nation, announcing new properties in Phoenix, AZ, Athens and Atlanta, GA, Gainesville, FL and Columbus, OH.
LV is best known for its successful multifamily, student-oriented developments in Austin, Texas, including The Ruckus, The Ruckus 2.0, Moontower and Waterloo. The company recently announced additional projects in Austin at 80 Rainey and 2700 East 5th St.
LV worked on the rebranding with Matchbox Studio, a multidisciplinary creative agency. For more information about LV, visit: http://www.lvcollective.com
About LV
LV is an Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality real estate in superior locations throughout the United States. Since its founding in 2012, LV has expanded the business to include student housing, multifamily, mixed-use and office assets in excess of $2.4 billion. For more information, visit: http://www.lvcollective.com. For renderings, logos, headshots and additional media assets, visit https://lvcollective.canto.com/v/lvcollective.
Media Contact
Sabrina Núñez, lookthinkmake, 512.765.9543, sabrina@lookthinkmake.com
SOURCE LV Collective