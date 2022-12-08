MyEListing.com analyzed US Census data for each of the 100 largest metropolitan areas to find which metros are the best and worst for women working in real estate.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyEListing.com, a free, safe online resource to find and post available commercial real estate for sale and rent, released its study on the best and worst cities for women to work in real estate. The report found that women make 89% of men's earnings in the real estate, leasing, and rental property industries.
While median wages have increased for both genders by 20% since 2017, there is still a national median earnings gap of $6,662 between women and men working in real estate. However, some cities fare much better or worse for women than others.
To find which metros are the best and worst for women working in real estate, MyEListing.com analyzed US Census data for each of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. based on four different metrics:
- The percentage of employment growth for women in real estate was calculated by finding the percent change of employed women in the real estate industry from 2017 to 2021.
- The percentage of women currently working in real estate is calculated by finding the female employment rate in the real estate industry in 2021.
- Total 2021 median earnings for women employed full-time and year-round in the real estate industry.
- Women's earnings illustrate the real estate industry's gender pay gap as a percentage of men's earnings in 2021 in the real estate industry.
Key findings:
- Men make nearly 11% more than women make.
- The gender pay gap has not shown any significant signs of improvement, increasing by only 0.1% over the last five years.
- Throughout the lifespan of a career from 18 to 65 years old, the national gender pay gap is about $313,114 (about $6,662 per year).
- 52% of the nearly 3 million employed in the real estate industry are men, and 48% are women.
- Both genders have seen wages increase by about 20% since 2017.
- The number of women employed in the real estate industry has decreased by about 2% since 2017; the number of men has decreased by about 7.7%. This equates to almost a 5% loss in real estate jobs since 2017.
10 best cities for women to work in real estate:
1). Toledo, OH;
2). Stockton, CA;
3). Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY;
4). Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA;
5). Winston-Salem, NC;
6). Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA;
7). Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL;
8). Richmond, VA;
9). St. Louis, MO-IL; and
10). Tucson, AZ.
10 worst cities for women to work in real estate:
1). Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA;
2). Greenville-Anderson, SC;
3). Portland-South Portland, ME;
4). Durham-Chapel Hill, NC;
5). Cleveland-Elyria, OH;
6). New Haven-Milford, CT;
7). Worcester, MA-CT;
8). Syracuse, NY;
9). North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL; and
10). Bakersfield, CA.
To view the full report, visit https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1343/the-best-and-worst-cities-for-women-in-real-estate/
