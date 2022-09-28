Temple, Texas-based Dr. Christopher Fairbanks has recently earned Gold Excellence recognition for dental implant placement. As founder of Fairbanks Dental Associates, Dr. Fairbanks is a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is recognized state-wide for his extensive experience, skill, and successful dental implant surgeries.
TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temple, Texas-based Dr. Christopher Fairbanks has recently earned Gold Excellence recognition for dental implant placement. As founder of Fairbanks Dental Associates, Dr. Fairbanks is a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is recognized statewide for his extensive experience, skill, and successful dental implant surgeries.
"Dental implants are unequivocally the best solution to missing teeth. Not only do they help to restore patients' smiles, they perfectly mimic the function of a natural tooth, including the tooth root. This has incredibly positive benefits for oral health and overall health," he said.
In addition, Dr. Fairbanks said, "The state-of-the-art implant-guided technology available today makes dental implant surgery safer, and more successful than ever. It is so rewarding to see my patients feel more self-confident, feel better physically, and improve their quality of life after receiving dental implants. Being recognized for doing something I love means so much because I am dedicated to helping my patients to improve their appearance, lift their self-confidence, and most importantly improve their overall health. Dental implants accomplish all of these objectives."
An honors graduate of Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine in Glendale, Arizona, Dr. Fairbanks leverages technology to provide greater patient comfort and successful treatments. He is also certified in nitrous oxide sedation.
The Fairbanks Dental Associates practice is equipped with the latest in dental technology including a Dental Cone Beam CT machine, which creates painless 3-D images of patients' faces and mouths, both hard and soft tissues, allowing Dr. Fairbanks to account for unique factors such as bone strength and tooth thickness when determining the best possible treatments.
Cone Beam scanning is a foundational component of i-CAT 3D imaging that provides detailed imaging of not only bone structure and density, but of nerves and tissues. The i-CAT scan provides better imaging, with less radiation exposure to patients. Dr. Fairbanks uses i-CAT scanning technology to create the dental implant plan and to accurately place dental implants in patients who need to replace missing teeth.
Fairbanks Dental Associates offers a variety of treatments that many general dentistry practices do not provide. In addition to preventative treatment, Dr. Fairbanks provides treatment for periodontal disease and oral surgeries including apicoectomies, bone grafting, sinus augmentation, and wisdom teeth extractions. He is also an experienced Invisalign provider, who uses the mandibular advancement feature to correct overbites and straighten misaligned teeth.
To learn more about Dr. Christopher Fairbanks and Fairbanks Dental Associates, visit the practice's newly designed website at https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com.
About Dr. Christopher Fairbanks
Christopher Fairbanks, D.M.D is the founder of Fairbanks Dental Associates in Temple, Texas. Dr. Fairbanks is a member of the Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry. Call 254-778-4402 or visit https://www.fairbanksdentalassociates.com to learn more. Fairbanks Dental Associates is located at 5238 South 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Dentalfone