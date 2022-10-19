Matt Mosley to lead execution of cyber startup's strategy and operations
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foretrace, a cyber security startup, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matt Mosley as President and Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to the CEO, Mosley will lead the execution of Foretrace's go-to-market strategy and oversee its operations.
"Matt is an exceptional business leader who brings a unique skill set to Foretrace. He has demonstrated the ability to grow and lead startups, build high-performing teams, and develop products from concept to market", said Nick Ascoli, Founder and CEO of Foretrace. "As COO, Matt will work closely with me and the rest of our leadership team to drive operational performance and accelerate the execution of our strategy."
Mosley brings three decades of diverse experience in cyber security in leadership roles across operations, product management, marketing and engineering. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer and CISO of PIXM, where he helped raise a $4.3 million seed round in January 2022 and was responsible for all go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing and product management. Prior to PIXM, Mosley served on the executive team of Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) as VP of Product Management and was the VP of Products at Devo. Mosley is also an accomplished security expert who has held multiple CISO roles and holds the CISSP, CISM, and CISA designations.
"I am excited for the opportunity to develop Foretrace into the global leader in EASM," Mosley said. "Foretrace is uniquely positioned to help organizations proactively identify data leaks and other threats that adversaries use to compromise their defenses. Foretrace's technology is unique in its ability to bring automation to what has long been a manual, expensive process. I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to the company as we create the next generation of continuous automated reconnaissance."
About Foretrace
Foretrace, a leading External Attack Surface Management (EASM) vendor, automates adversarial reconnaissance techniques to identify data leaks and information exposure and prevent data breaches. Visit Foretrace at foretrace.com.
