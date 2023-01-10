Greg May Hyundai is offering a Winter Care Maintenance Package for Hyundai vehicles in Waco, Texas.
WACO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai owners in Texas can prepare their vehicles for the winter season at Greg May Hyundai, a local automotive dealership in Waco, Texas. The dealership is offering a Winter Care Maintenance Package for $149.95 only until Jan. 31, 2023. This maintenance package is designed to keep all the passengers safe on the road during the winter temperature drop and slick driving conditions. With this package, the dealership will perform the following services on Hyundai models:
- 5 quarts full synthetic oil and filter change
- 4-wheel tire alignment
- Multi-point inspection
To take advantage of this offer, drivers must download the service coupon from the dealership's official website and present it at the time of service. In addition to the Winter Care Maintenance Package, the dealership provides several other offers on Hyundai maintenance services and repairs. Individuals can visit the dealership's Service and Parts Coupons page to explore all the offers available at the dealership.
Drivers interested in getting their Hyundai models serviced or repaired at Greg May Hyundai can schedule a service appointment online from the comfort of their homes. The dealership has a team of trained technicians to perform the following services on Hyundai vehicles:
- Oil change
- Brake service
- Tire services
- Battery inspection and replacement
- And much more!
Interested parties can contact the service team of Greg May Hyundai to learn more about their services. Additionally, drivers can visit the dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas, for further assistance.
Media Contact
Nick Askew, Greg May Hyundai, 903-918-4699, nick@luminary2.com
SOURCE Greg May Hyundai