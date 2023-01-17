Talented trio brings incredible experience and success in storytelling
COLUMBUS, Ohio, and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A trio of award-winning marketing, advertising, video production and public relations firms have united as one powerhouse creative agency specializing in storytelling and placemaking.
Post House Creative (PHC), Columbus, Ohio-based content creation and video production boutique, has acquired lookthinkmake (LTM), an Austin-based advertising and branding firm.
This happens on the heels of Compass Communications, an Austin-based public relations firm, having merged with lookthinkmake. LTM will retain its name and current branding while becoming a Post House Creative Company. Compass Communications is now a part of LTM, a Post House Creative Company.
The new agency will be dually based in Columbus and Austin, with all top executives remaining at the helm of PHC and LTM.
"The synergies between Post House Creative and lookthinkmake are energizing and exciting," said Timothy M. Flaherty, owner, and director of PHC. "Not only do we share common values and strategic thinking, but we also embrace a passion for creative problem-solving. By combining our expertise we can now meet the growing demand for a complete menu of specialized services, while over-delivering results for our client partners."
All three companies focus on storytelling, placemaking and destination-based marketing bringing together extensive experience in the real estate, hospitality, healthcare, banking and sports industries, among others.
The trio previously partnered on an as-needed basis when clients desired a range of full-service capabilities. PHC, for example, would refer media relations work to an outside PR firm, while LTM would seek out a production expert for video storytelling.
"Video has grown into one of the most compelling ways to tell and share stories, while public relations offers the all-important amplifying effect," said Patricia Buchholtz, co-founder, and owner of LTM. For those reasons, Buchholtz added, LTM began working with PHC, and its "massively talented" creative team.
Buchholtz and Compass Communications founder, Mary Alice Kaspar, have known each other more than 20 years, first meeting when they worked at the same commercial real estate firm while in college. The two firms have been on multiple projects together where LTM created the branding while Compass oversaw public relations, including The Independent condo tower as well as planned mixed-use communities called River Park and Velocity. Kaspar becomes the senior public relations director of the new agency.
"In working together successfully over the past several months, PHC asked if we would like to be part of their company, and we all enthusiastically agreed," Buchholtz said. "With this alignment, we become an incredibly formidable go-to creative agency for any storytelling need."
Combined, the agency employs 36 professionals and is actively recruiting additional world-class talent.
Earlier this year, PHC acquired Strategic Design + Advertising in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The growing agency now has offices in Ohio, Colorado, and Texas.
About Post House Creative
PHC (Post House Creative) is an award-winning band of creative storytellers who inspire people to act - or interact with brands. The versatile team of experienced, instinctive marketers combined with a collective of visual artists, collaborates with companies, brands, and agencies all over the world to execute creative projects from conception to completion, or at any point in the process needed. PHC has the unique ability to creatively problems solve while maintaining keen attention to detail and a refined sense of aesthetic intent to ultimately bring creative content to life. The talented team has received a combined total of nearly 50 Emmy Awards. Clients include JobsOhio, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nationwide Insurance, Renewal by Andersen, Arhaus, and more.
About LTM
Since 2008, lookthinkmake (LTM) has built brands and connected communities. Blending creativity with a collaborative energy, LTM has created compelling campaigns for beloved brands, places, initiatives, and destinations that bring people together. LTM works with innovators, businesses, and organizations to brand big ideas beautifully and share them with the world through paid and earned media. Home and hospitality; arts and architecture; travel and tourism; and health and wellness are the agency's areas of focus.
LTM is an award-winning agency. From branding, digital and print advertising, public relations, collateral design, production, digital development, and social media, the agency has won awards across local, regional, and national competitions like the ADDYs, Summit International Awards, Communication Arts, Print Magazine, and Austin Business Journal.
About Compass
Founded by an award-winning journalist, Compass Communications has been the storyteller behind some of the Austin area's largest commercial real estate projects, fastest-growing companies, and compelling initiatives. Described by one editor as "a journalist's dream" to work with, the public relations firm knows how to present messaging for maximum impact. Clients include the Seaholm Power LLC redevelopment, The Independent, the developer of Fairmont Austin, Arise Vascular, Keystone Bank, and initiatives to promote more affordable homes in Austin.
Media Contact
Courtney Bianchi, LookThinkMake a Posthouse Creative Company, 3179650275, bianchi.courtney@gmail.com
SOURCE LookThinkMake a Posthouse Creative Company