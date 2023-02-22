Gilberto "Gil" Gonzalez has held multiple engineering and program management leadership roles, previously at BAE Systems, GE Aviation, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and Raytheon.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantic Wenzel, an industry leader in crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies, announced that Gilberto "Gil" Gonzalez has joined the company as the new Director of Engineering. Gonzalez has held multiple engineering and program management leadership roles, previously at BAE Systems, GE Aviation, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and Raytheon. Gonzalez holds an MSE (Master of Science in Engineering), Electrical Engineering from Walden University and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the Jack Welch Management Institute.
"I am delighted to announce that Gil has joined the team as the new Director of Engineering," said Joe Svoboda, Vice-President and General Manager at Quantic Wenzel. "Gil is a people-focused leader with a reputation for building high-performance teams that drive growth and embrace change."
"Quantic Wenzel is a pioneer in the design and development of ultra-low phase noise frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies. I am honored to join the team and help lead the engineering department though the next chapter of success," said Gonzalez.
Quantic Wenzel is developing the next-generation of radio frequency microwave solutions to address market requirements for high-stability, ultra-low phase noise frequency solutions for mission-critical defense, RADAR, space, and commercial applications. Recently, Quantic Wenzel announced its first SOSA-aligned 3U/6U OpenVPX frequency source. The new frequency source features low-g sensitivity and has a fixed frequency range of 100 MHz to 18 GHz.
About Quantic Wenzel:
Since 1978, Wenzel has defined the absolute state of the science in ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies. Wenzel's oscillators and synthesizers are designed into mission-critical military, space, and commercial applications. Unmatched precision, low-g sensitivity and very low phase noise distinguish Wenzel's engineering expertise, so customers can execute with full confidence – and without hesitation. And as a Quantic company, Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer.
