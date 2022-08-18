Heritage Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, located in Burleson, TX has been named a Local Favorite by Local Life magazine.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, located in Burleson, TX has been named a Local Favorite by Local Life magazine.
The magazine's readers voted the Sagora Senior Living community as their favorite community for local senior care in the Burleson, Crowley and Joshua areas. The vote was part of the magazine's 2022 Local Love awards, and the magazine is set to feature the community in its health-themed September issue.
"Being recognized by the community shows that Heritage Place Assisted Living & Memory Care provides its residents with the highest quality of service and care," Sagora Senior Living Corporate Director of Operations Christal Hoffman said. "Winning this award demonstrates that the community extends a tremendous level of service to families of its residents."
Heritage Place Assisted Living & Memory Care is located on Old Highway 1187 in Burleson. It offers individualized, adaptive care plans for both Assisted Living & Memory Care residents. Programs are focused on providing residents with a sense of peace, comfort and dignity while allowing them to remain active for as long as possible.
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top-50 senior housing providers and abides by a Resident-First philosophy. The company operates more than 50 communities in 11 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
