Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's time to start planning the perfect date night look. For the women who want to make a statement, cowgirl boots are the way to go.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's time to start planning the perfect date night look. For the women who want to make a statement, cowgirl boots are the way to go.
Cowgirls are a great choice for a Valentine's Day date night look. Whether the plan is to go out for a romantic dinner or a night out on the town, cowgirl boots are the perfect accessory to add a little bit of edge to that night-out look. One of the best things about cowgirl boots is that they are not just for cowgirls. They can be worn by anyone looking to add a touch of western flair to their wardrobe. They can be paired with a dress or jeans and a sweater for a versatile look that can be dressed up or down.
The Best Cowgirl Boots For Valentine's Day:
Clara Black: The Clara is sure to stand out from the crowd no matter the occasion. It features a traditional 15" silhouette, crafted in suede with vibrant stitching. It has a cowgirl underslung heel with a medium round toe stitched onto a leather outsole. Inside the Clara is the J-Flex Comfort System® insole for feel-good comfort and support. This showstopper of a boot is a great modern classic, perfect for any look.
Whitley Rustic Amber: The Whitley is a gorgeous retro boot with modern flair. Inspired by some of the favorite Justin styles from the 1970's and 1980's, this gorgeous 15" silhouette from the Justin Vintage collection features stunning leathers embellished with vibrant, colorful embroidery. It is designed with a medium round toe, a cowgirl underslung heel, and features the J-Flex Comfort System® insole for feel-good comfort and support. This beautiful throwback style celebrates Justin's rich bootmaking heritage and makes a stunning foundation for any look.
Anthem Red: Inspired by Reba McEntire's "tough sexy" attitude, the Anthem brings together expertly burnished leather and soft suede in perfect harmony. Subtle stitching on the upper gives this boot a unique textured effect, and it features a cushioned insole for comfort. The roper heel is great for walking and the side zipper provides added ease getting the boot on and off.
Savannah Truffle: The Savannah Truffle is the perfect boot for a night out. This striking silhouette is expertly hand-finished to bring out the natural high and low tones in the leather for a unique effect. Statement-making stitching details add signature flair, with hidden stretch panels for flexible comfort. A cushioned insole provides support from within, and the rubber outsole offers flexibility with every step.
Rein Waxy Tan: This versatile cowgirl boot offers classic western style in and out of the saddle. Perfect for a night at home on the ranch or a night out on the town, the Rein Waxy Tan features a narrow square toe, a cowgirl underslung heel, and a rubber outsole. Inside the Rein is the J-Flex Comfort System® insole for feel-good comfort and support.
Ditch the heels this Valentine's Day and embrace that inner cowgirl with a pair of stylish and comfortable boots. These boots are guaranteed to turn heads and make a lasting impression on that special someone. Shop all women's cowgirl boots from Justin here.
About Justin Boots
Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.
Facebook: @JustinBoots | Twitter: @JustinBoots | Instagram: @JustinBoots_
Media Contact
Taylor Morton, https://www.justinboots.com/, 817-348-2894, Taylor.Morton@JustinBrands.com
SOURCE Justin Boots