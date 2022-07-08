Harpeth Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
Harpeth Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Harpeth Realty, a firm that respects the unique needs of real estate clients with its highly individualized approach, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Harpeth Realty was founded by Barrett Raven, an award-winning agent with several distinctions, including RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals of 2021 and a 2021 nomination for Austin Business Journal's Top 50 Residential Real Estate Awards. A sixth-generation Austinite, Raven generated $31 million in sales in 2021 and has facilitated $115 million in his career. He also holds Homeward, Graduate, Realtor® Institute, and Real Estate Divorce Specialist certifications. Harpeth Realty serves buyers and sellers throughout Greater Austin.
"At Harpeth Realty, we love how real estate enables us to help transform our clients' lives," Raven said. "As their advocates, we're sensitive to their needs as we shepherd them through the process."
Partnering with Side will ensure Harpeth Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Harpeth Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Harpeth Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side gives us the freedom to operate and market ourselves on our terms to build the brand we've created," Raven said. "We can also take advantage of its marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services to devise systems and processes that deliver a world-class experience to our cherished clients."
About Harpeth Realty
The team at Harpeth Realty is professional, personable, and empathetic. Its agents know that no two clients are alike, and they respond with a proven process and collaborative approach to exceed the unique needs of buyers and sellers. Fiercely diligent, they also ensure a fun, well-rounded experience worthy of any memorable real estate transaction. Harpeth Realty is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit http://www.harpethrealtytx.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
